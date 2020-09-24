The Senate Republicans have released a damning report that accuses Hunter Biden of various malpractices during his stint on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. One of the most startling accusations in the report is that Biden wired thousands of dollars to shady people who were involved in the sex industry. The report, which comes weeks ahead of the US presidential election, will pose challenges to the Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden.

The 87-page report by the Republican senators gives details of Hunter Biden's links with dubious foreign interests and business leaders in Ukraine and China, "creating criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns", BBC reported.

Transactions Linked to European Human Trafficking Ring

The Senate Homeland Security Committee's report says that Biden relatives "cashed in on Joe Biden's vice presidency". It adds further: "Hunter Biden's position on Burisma's board was problematic and did interfere in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine." However, the report says that the extent to which Hunter's role on Burisma's board affected US policy toward Ukraine is not clear."

However, the report gives a detailed account of Hunter's alleged misdemeanour while his father Joe Biden was in power, serving as Vice-President to Barack Obama. It says Hunter sent funds to "non-resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine."

"The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what 'appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring,"' the report adds.

Hunter to Cost Biden his Election?

The report adds that records available with the Senate Committee confirm that Hunter sent thousands of dollars to individua

ls who have either: 1) been involved in transactions consistent with possible human trafficking; 2) an association with the adult entertainment industry; or 3) potential association with prostitution."

According to the New York Post, a Biden campaign spokesman accused Senator Ron Johnson, the chairman of the committee that prepared the report, of "diverting" attention from President Trump's botched handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, President Trump's campaign targeted Hunter through an advertisement that reportedly highlighted his alleged financial dealings in China. Trump had earlier called on China to investigate Hunter and even tweeted in 2019 that the younger Biden reportedly received a whopping $1.5 billion from China despite having no experience in the relevant field. .

Alcohol and Drug Addiction

The 50-year-old Hunter is a founding partner of Rosemont Seneca Partners, an investment and advisory firm. He also served on the board of Burisma Holdings, a major Ukrainian natural gas producer. Hunter spent decades struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. Back in 2019, several observers pointed out that he may cost Joe Biden his election.

Hunter was in uneasy limelight last year after an Arkansas woman sued him over paternity. In January this year, Arkansas Circuit Judge Holly Meyer ruled that Biden was the biological father of the baby born to Lunden Alexis Roberts. The woman was then revealed to be a former stripper at a Washington club that Hunter had frequented. This relationship happened around the time Hunter was dating the widow of his late brother, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden.