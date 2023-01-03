Justice Department Trying to Conceal 400-Pages of Sensitive Data on Hunter Biden's Dealings with China, Russia and Ukraine - Claim

The Justice Department is concealing a trove of sensitive information on the business dealings of Hunter Biden in China, Russia and Ukraine, a Colorado-based lawyer has accused. Kevin Evans. who has sued the DoJ over its alleged withholding of sensitive records on Hunter Bide, said nearly 400 pages of sensitive information on the gifts received by President Joe Bide's son are being withheld by the Justice Department.

Evans, who is an expert in Freedom of Information Act, had demanded documents related to "any relationship, communication, gift(s), and/or remuneration in any form' between the president's son Hunter or brother Jim, and China, Russia or Ukraine."

Reversal of Stand

According to the lawyer, government attorneys had earlier accepted that the 400-page trove of documents contained potentially relevant documents in the Hunter Biden case, However, the establishment is now dragging its feet, saying that they can 'neither confirm nor deny' the existence of the records, he alleges.

"They eventually produced about 60 pages of documents, but they're all letters from senators and congressmen asking about Hunter, and letters from DoJ back ... Then towards the end of last year they said, ''well we have these 400 pages of potentially responsive documents, we need to review them.... In March I filed suit, and before Magistrate Judge Michael Hegarty they made the same representation: they've done a thorough search, they've uncovered 400 potentially responsive documents," Evans said, according to the Daily Mail.

Wide-scale Media Suppression

However, Evans adds that the latest response from the DoJ is more evasive. It now says it can neither confirm nor deny the existence of the documents.

The New York Post's expose of the Hunter Biden files was suppressed by the rest of the media, while social media giants like Twitter also took down posts related to the expose, so that the scandal would not affect the chances of Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential elections.

However, months later, media giants including the New York Times and the Washington Post accepted that their decision to keep the scandal under the rug was wrong.

Meanwhile, more information regarding the business dealings of Hunter leaked in the media. His emails showed that President Biden may have been complicit in some of his overseas dealings, including in China. In April this year, two senators released documents that showed that Hunter Biden and Jim Biden got monthly payments of $100,000 and $65,000 following consulting agreement between them and Chinese energy company CEFC China Energy.

Voice Mail Implicating Biden

However, Evans alleges that the DoJ is dragging its feet so as to enable Hunter's escape from the ambit of law. "I'm quite confident that they will move for summary judgment on the privacy exemptions under FOIA in an effort to avoid having to produce these documents ... But I don't think they should in this instance, particularly when they've disclosed and put on the record that potentially responsive documents exist," Evans told the New York Post.

Earlier this year, a voice mail recovered from Hunter Biden's laptop had shown that Joe Biden was probably aware of his son's business dealings in China.

"Hey pal, it's Dad. It's 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you. I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good," Biden continued. "I think you're clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you," Joe Biden is heard saying in the voice mail, according to the New York Post.

The voicemail message was sent soon after the reports pertaining to Hunter's dealings with Ye Jianming, a Chinese oil tycoon and "spy chief of Chine" who headed CEFC China Energy Company in 2016 went public. Jianming was arrested two years later on the charges of economic crimes.