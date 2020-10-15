The Trump campaign dropped a bombshell of an allegation on the rival Biden camp on Wednesday saying that the former Vice-President had communicated with the top executive of an Ukrainian energy company his son Hunter Biden was working for.

The charges, revealed in an exclusive report by the New York Post, say that Hunter arranged a meeting between the Vice President and a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm Burisma in 2015, months before the senior Biden allegedly pressured Ukrainian government officials into sacking a prosecutor who was probing the company.

The Post produced a email sent to Hunter by the Burisma executive as proof of the communication. The mail written by Vadym Pozharskyi, who was an adviser to the board of Burisma, says the company thanks Hunter for the help.

'Honored to Meet your Father'

"Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It's realty [sic] an honor and pleasure," the email reads.

The Post also says in an earlier email, the same executive asked Hunter if he could "advice on how you could use your influence" on the company's behalf.

It has been reported that Hunter joined Burisma's board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month in 2014.

The Post says that President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani had alerted it about the existence of the electronic material linking VP Biden to the Ukraine scandal.

Information Retrieved from Hunter's Laptop?

The Democratic Presidential candidate has so far dismissed any direct link with Ukrainian dealings. After the bombshell allegations rocked the campaign on Wednesday, the Democratic campaign denied the allegations and reiterated that Joe Biden did not have any link with Burisma.

According to the Post the explosive information was retrieved from a Mac computer was dropped off for repair at a service center in Delaware, the home state of Hunter and Joe. The service personnel came across a trove of personal information relating to Hunter, including emails and compromising videos and images.

The report says that no one came to claim the laptop or the hard disk. The service center alerted the FBI, which took possession of the computer and the hard disk. However, before it was handed over to the FBI, a copy of the hard disk was made, which was then passed on to Giuliani.