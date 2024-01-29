Neighbours Star Troy Beckwith Dies Aged 48 as Cause of Death Remains Unclear

Popular actor Troy Beckwith known for his negative role Australian Soap 'Neighbours' has passed away. Kym Valentine, known for her role as Libby Kennedy in the iconic the same soap shared the tragic news of actor's death. Beckwith, remembered for his portrayal of one of the show's most unforgettable villains, died at the age of 48.

Valentine expressed her grief, stating, "It pains me so much to have to say this. Our dear old friend Troy Beckwith has passed away." She added a heartfelt tribute, reminiscing about their time together on set, and conveyed her condolences to Beckwith's loved ones.

Beckwith, who graced the screens of the Australian soap from 1992 to 1998, left unforgettable memories with his portrayal of the infamous character Michael Martin. Fans affectionately dubbed him "Sicko Micko," highlighting his impact on the series and its viewers.

Despite his character's antagonistic nature, Beckwith's performance earned admiration, earning him a place among the most revered characters of 'Neighbours' during the 1990s.

The news of Beckwith's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from his former colleagues. Brett Blewitt, known for his role as Brett Stark in 'Neighbours' and currently appearing in the show's revival, fondly remembered Beckwith as "such a lovely person" and lamented his death as untimely. Similarly, Lucinda Cowden, who portrays Melanie Pearson, expressed her sorrow with a series of broken heart emojis, reflecting the profound impact Beckwith's passing had on those who knew him.

Beyond his role in 'Neighbours,' Beckwith's talent extended to other series, including 'Pugwall,' where he shared a special bond with co-star Ricky Fleming. Fleming, in a touching tribute, reminisced about their shared experiences and the joy they brought to each other's lives, emphasizing Beckwith's infectious spirit and their enduring friendship.

Amid the tributes and fond memories shared by his colleagues, the cause of Beckwith's death remains undisclosed, leaving fans and admirers mourning the loss of a talented actor whose contributions to the world of entertainment will be cherished and remembered.

As the 'Neighbours' community mourns the loss of Troy Beckwith, his legacy as a versatile actor and cherished friend lives on in the hearts of those who knew and admired him.