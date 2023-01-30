Grammy Awards 2023 How to Watch, Nomination List, Lineup, and More

Grammy Awards 2023 will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, with a worldwide live broadcast. Music lovers across the globe are looking forward to the new changes that the Record Academy will introduce this year. Some developments include brand-new award categories, such as Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Songwriter Of The Year.

GRAMMY-nominated comedian Trevor Noah, also an actor and former host of The Daily Show, will return as the host for the third time. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith are some artists confirmed to perform during the annual award ceremony.

Here is when, where, and how to watch the 65th annual Grammy Awards live online from anywhere in the world, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The main award ceremony will begin at 8 pm EST and could end at 11.30 pm EST. CBS Television Network will telecast the star-studded event live online. Those who don't have access to a cable connection can enjoy the event on Paramount+. People in the UK, Canada, Australia, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, and the Middle East, can catch up with all the before, during, and after telecast events on live.GRAMMY.com.

Grammy Awards 2023 Premiere Ceremony

The annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will take place with a live telecast at the Microsoft Theater before the Grammy Awards broadcast. The live broadcast will begin at 12.30 pm EST and can be streamed live online on live.GRAMMY.com.

"Catch GRAMMY performances, acceptance speeches, the GRAMMY Live red carpet live stream special, the full Premiere Ceremony live stream, behind-the-scenes backstage moments, and much, much more. Updating in real-time, live.GRAMMY.com will feature a peek into this year's official GRAMMY Week celebrations, a multi-camera video feed giving fans a 360-view into the GRAMMY Awards, and exclusive articles, performances, interviews, and videos," the Record Academy stated.

Grammy Awards 2023 Nominations

Record Of The Year

ABBA for Don't Shut Me Down

Adele for Easy On Me

BeyoncÃ© for BREAK MY SOUL

Mary J. Blige for Good Morning Gorgeous

Brandi Carlile for You And Me On The Rock Featuring Lucius

Doja Cat for Woman

Steve Lacy for Bad Habit

Kendrick Lamar for The Heart Part 5

Lizzo for About Damn Time

Harry Styles for As It Was

Album Of The Year

Voyage by ABBA

30 by Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE by BeyoncÃ©

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

Special by Lizzo

Harry's House by Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

abcdefu

About Damn Time

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

As It Was

Bad Habit

BREAK MY SOUL

Easy On Me

GOD DID

The Heart Part 5

Just Like That

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

MÃ¥neskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy On Me by Adele

Moscow Mule by Bad Bunny

Woman by Doja Cat

Bad Habit by Steve Lacy

About Damn Time by Lizzo

As It Was by Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Don't Shut Me Down by ABBA

Bam Bam by Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe by Coldplay & BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone & Doja Cat

Unholy by Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher by Michael BublÃ©

When Christmas Comes Around... by Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) by Norah Jones

Evergreen by Pentatonix

Thank You by Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage by ABBA

30 by Adele

Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay

Special by Lizzo

Harry's House by Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

BREAK MY SOUL by BeyoncÃ©

Rosewood by Bonobo

Don't Forget My Love by Diplo & Miguel

I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Intimidated by KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

On My Knees by RÃœFÃœS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance by BeyoncÃ©

Fragments by Bonobo

Diplo by Diplo

The Last Goodbye by ODESZA

Surrender by RÃœFÃœS DU SOL

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy by Jeff Coffin

Not Tight by DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz by Grant Geissman

Jacob's Ladder by Brad Mehldau

Empire Central by Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

So Happy It Hurts by Bryan Adams

Old Man by Beck

Wild Child by The Black Keys

Broken Horses by Brandi Carlile

Crawl! by Idles

Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Holiday by Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

Call Me Little Sunshine by Ghost

We'll Be Back by Megadeth

Kill Or Be Killed by Muse

Degradation Rules by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

Blackout by Turnstile

Best Rock Song

Black Summer by Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith

Blackout by Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates

Broken Horses by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth

Harmonia's Dream by Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel

Patient Number 9 by John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie by The Black Keys

The Boy Named If by Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler by Idles

Mainstream Sellout by Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa by Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance

There'd Better Be A Mirrorball by Arctic Monkeys

Certainty by Big Thief

King by Florence + The Machine

Chaise Longue by Wet Leg

Spitting Off The Edge Of The World by Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE by Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You by Big Thief

Fossora by BjÃ¶rk

Wet Leg by Wet Leg

Cool It Down by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

VIRGO'S GROOVE by BeyoncÃ©

Here With Me by Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

Hrs & Hrs by Muni Long

Over by Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good by Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Do 4 Love by Snoh Aalegra

Keeps On Fallin' by Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA by BeyoncÃ©

Round Midnight by Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous by Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

CUFF IT by Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, BeyoncÃ©, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq

Good Morning Gorgeous by Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas

Hrs & Hrs by Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim

Hurt Me So Good by Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent

Please Don't Walk Away by PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk by Cory Henry

Gemini Rights by Steve Lacy

Drones by Terrace Martin

Starfruit by Moonchild

Red Balloon by Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) by Chris Brown

Black Radio III by Robert Glasper

Candydrip by Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun by PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

GOD DID by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Vegas by Doja Cat

pushin P by Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let's Go) by Hitkidd & GloRilla

The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

BEAUTIFUL by DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

WAIT FOR U by Future Featuring Drake & Tems

First Class by Jack Harlow

Die Hard by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live) by Latto

Best Rap Song

Churchill Downs by Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, RogÃ©t Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez

GOD DID by Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar

The Heart Part 5 by Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer

pushin P by Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams

WAIT FOR U by Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi

Best Rap Album

GOD DID by DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You by Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You by Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry by Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

Heartfirst by Kelsea Ballerini

Something In The Orange by Zach Bryan

In His Arms by Miranda Lambert

Circles Around This Town by Maren Morris

Live Forever by Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Wishful Drinking by Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Midnight Rider's Prayer by Brothers Osborne

Outrunnin' Your Memory by Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You - Revisited by Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Never Wanted To Be That Girl by Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Going Where The Lonely Go by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

Circles Around This Town by Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins

Doin' This by Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) by Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift

If I Was A Cowboy by Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert

I'll Love You Till The Day I Die by Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton

Til You Can't by Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis

Best Country Album

Growin' Up by Luke Combs

Palomino by Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest by Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time by Willie Nelson

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Positano Songs by Will Ackerman

Joy by Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana by Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger by Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Mystic Mirror by White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Rounds (Live) by Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

Keep Holding On by Gerald Albright, soloist

Falling by Melissa Aldana, soloist

Call Of The Drum by Marcus Baylor, soloist

Cherokee/Koko by John Beasley, soloist

Endangered Species by Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS by The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile by Samara Joy

Fade To Black by Carmen Lundy

Fifty by The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song by CÃ©cile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1 by Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Live In Italy by Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone by Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade

Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival by Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

Parallel Motion by Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bird Lives by John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman by Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra by Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage by Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

Architecture Of Storms by Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango At The Wall In New York by Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

CrisÃ¡lida by Danilo PÃ©rez Featuring The Global Messengers

If You Will by Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul by Arturo Sandoval

MÃºsica De Las AmÃ©ricas by Miguel ZenÃ³n

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Positive by Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

When I Pray by DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

Kingdom by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

The Better Benediction by PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

Get Up by Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

God Really Loves Us (Radio Version) by Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

So Good by DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

For God Is With Us by for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

Fear Is Not My Future by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

Holy Forever by Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version) by Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Die To Live by Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) by Ricky Dillard

Clarity by DOE

One Deluxe by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New by Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion by Elevation Worship

Breathe by Maverick City Music

Life After Death by TobyMac

Always by Chris Tomlin

My Jesus by Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let's Just Praise The Lord by Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio - Irish American Roots by Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family by Willie Nelson

2:22 by Karen Peck & New River

The Urban Hymnal by Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA by Christina Aguilera

Pasieros by RubÃ©n Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera by Camilo

VIAJANTE by Fonseca

Dharma + by SebastiÃ¡n Yatra

Best MÃºsica Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 by Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY by Daddy Yankee

La 167 by Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape by Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento by Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo by Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen by Mon Laferte

AlegorÃ­a by Gaby Moreno

Los AÃ±os Salvajes by Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI by RosalÃ­a

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina by Chiquis

Un Canto por MÃ©xico - El Musical by Natalia Lafourcade

La ReuniÃ³n (Deluxe) by Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido by Christian Nodal

QuÃ© Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) by Marco Antonio SolÃ­s

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa'lla Voy by Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz by La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B by VÃ­ctor Manuelle

Legendario by Tito Nieves

ImÃ¡genes Latinas by Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II by Carlos Vives

Best American Roots Performance

Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) by Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

Life According To Raechel by Madison Cunningham

Oh Betty by Fantastic Negrito

Stompin' Ground by Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Prodigal Daughter by Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] by Eric Alexandrakis

There You Go Again by Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

The Message by Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

You And Me On The Rock by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Made Up Mind by Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

Bright Star by AnaÃ¯s Mitchell, songwriter (AnaÃ¯s Mitchell)

Forever byvSheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

High And Lonesome by T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

Just Like That byvBonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Prodigal Daughter by Tim O'Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)

You And Me On The Rock by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way by Dr. John

Good To Be... by Keb' Mo'

Raise The Roof by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That... by Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward The Fray by The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud by The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain by Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside by Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

Heavy Load Blues by Gov't Mule

The Blues Don't Lie by Buddy Guy

Get On Board by Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down by John Mayall

Mississippi Son by Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far by Shemekia Copeland

Crown by Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance by Ben Harper

Set Sail by North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny by Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

Spellbound by Judy Collins

Revealer by Madison Cunningham

The Light At The End Of The Line by Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy by Aoife O'Donovan

Hell On Church Street by Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle by Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani by Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali'i O Nalani - Live At The Getty Center by Halau Hula Keali'i O Nalani

Lucky Man by Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling by Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted by Koffee

Scorcha by Sean Paul

Third Time's The Charm by Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi by Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

Udhero Na by Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

Gimme Love by Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

Last Last by Burna Boy

Neva Bow Down by Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

Bayethe byvWouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat by Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini by Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba by AngÃ©lique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) by Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura by Masa Takumi

Best Children's Music Album

Into The Little Blue House by Wendy And DB

Los Fabulosos by Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

The Movement by Alphabet Rockers

Ready Set Go! by Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet by Justin Roberts

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense by Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me by Viola Davis

Music Is History by Questlove

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious by Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View by Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door by J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly by Amir Sulaiman

Best Comedy Album

The Closer by Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster by Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent by Randy Rainbow

Sorry by Louis CK

We All Scream by Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

Caroline, Or Change by John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) by Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

MJ The Musical by Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Mr. Saturday Night by Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Six: Live On Opening Night by Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

A Strange Loop by Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

ELVIS

Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

Top Gun: Maverick by Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

The Batman by Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto by Germaine Franco, composer

No Time To Die by Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power Of The Dog by Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3 by Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite by Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok by Stephanie Economou, composer

Call Of DutyÂ®: Vanguard by Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy by Richard Jacques, composer

Old World by Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Be Alive [From King Richard] by BeyoncÃ© & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (BeyoncÃ©)

Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing] by Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick] by BloodpopÂ® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King] by Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

Nobody Like U [From Turning Red] by Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

We Don't Talk About Bruno [From Encanto] by Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina GaitÃ¡n - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast)

Best Instrumental Composition

African Tales by Paquito D'Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

El PaÃ­s Invisible by Miguel ZenÃ³n, composer (Miguel ZenÃ³n, JosÃ© Antonio Zayas CabÃ¡n, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues by Danilo PÃ©rez, composer (Danilo PÃ©rez Featuring The Global Messengers)

Refuge by Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

Snapshots by Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song) by Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

How Deep Is Your Love by Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness) by Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

Minnesota, WI by Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

Scrapple From The Apple by John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Let It Happen by Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

Never Gonna Be Alone by Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying by CÃ©cile McLorin Salvant, arranger (CÃ©cile McLorin Salvant)

Songbird (Orchestral Version) by Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram) by Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning by Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Divers by William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

Everything Was Beautiful by Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

Telos by Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

Voyeurist by Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined by Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

Big Mess by Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas (Collector's Edition Box Set) by Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

Book by Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden '81 '82 '83 by Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

The American ClavÃ© Recordings by Fernando GonzÃ¡lez, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady by Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)

Harry Partch, 1942 by John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

Life's Work: A Retrospective by Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) by Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album

Against The Odds: 1974-1982 by Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions by Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

Life's Work: A Retrospective by Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

To Whom It May Concern... by Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) by Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

For My Friends (King Princess) (S)

The Hardest Part (Alexander23) (S)

If We Were A Party (Alexander23) (S)

If You Love Me (Lizzo) (T)

Magic Wand (Alexander23) (T)

Matilda (Harry Styles) (T)

Move Me (Charli XCX) (T)

Too Bad (King Princess) (S)

Vicious (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

Nija Charles

Cozy (BeyonceÌ) (T)

Ex For A Reason (Summer Walker With JT From City Girls) (T)

Good Love (City Girls Featuring Usher) (S)

Iykyk (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) (T)

Lobby (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S)

Ride For You (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T)

Sweetest Pie (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S)

Tangerine (Kehlani) (T)

Throw It Away (Summer Walker) (T)

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Boyfriends (Harry Styles) (T)

Can I Get It (Adele) (T)

Careless (FKA Twigs Featuring Daniel Caesar) (T)

C'mon Baby Cry (Orville Peck) (T)

Dotted Lines (King Princess) (T)

Let You Go (Diplo & TSHA) (S)

No Good Reason (Omar Apollo) (T)

Thank You Song (FKA Twigs) (T)

To Be Loved (Adele) (T)

The-Dream

Break My Soul (BeyoncÃ©) (S)

Church Girl (BeyoncÃ©) (T)

Energy (BeyoncÃ©) (T)

I'm That Girl (BeyoncÃ©) (T)

Mercedes (Brent Faiyaz) (S)

Rock N Roll (Pusha T Featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi) (T)

Rolling Stone (Brent Faiyaz) (T)

Summer Renaissance (BeyoncÃ©) (T)

Thique (BeyoncÃ©) (T)

Laura Veltz

Background Music (Maren Morris) (T)

Feed (Demi Lovato) (T)

Humble Quest (Maren Morris) (T)

Pain (Ingrid Andress) (T)

29 (Demi Lovato) (T)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Adolescence by George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

Black Radio III by Daniel Farris, Tiffany GouchÃ©, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

ChloÃ« and the Next 20th Century by Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

Harry's House by Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark "Spike" Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Wet Leg by Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) (Taylor Swift) (T)

Dance Fever (Florence + The Machine) (A)

I Still Believe (Diana Ross) (T)

Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Various Artists) (A)

Part Of The Band (The 1975) (S)

Dan Auerbach

Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys) (A)

El Bueno Y El Malo (Hermanos GutiÃ©rrez) (T)

Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers) (A)

Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.) (A)

Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists) (A)

Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James) (A)

Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal) (A)

Tres Hermanos (Hermanos GutiÃ©rrez) (T)

Young Blood (Marcus King) (A)

Boi-1da

Chronicles (Cordae Featuring H.E.R. & Lil Durk) (T)

Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake) (T)

Heated (BeyonceÌ) (T)

Mafia (Travis Scott) (S)

N95 (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Nail Tech (Jack Harlow) (T)

Not Another Love Song (Ella Mai) (T)

Scarred (Giveon) (T)

Silent Hill (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Dahi

Buttons (Steve Lacy) (T)

Count Me Out (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Die Hard (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

DJ Quik (Vince Staples) (T)

Father Time (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Sampha) (T)

Give You The World (Steve Lacy) (T)

Mercury (Steve Lacy) (T)

Mirror (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Rich Spirit (Kendrick Lamar) (T)

Dernst "D'mile" Emile II

Candy Drip (Lucky Daye) (A)

An Evening With Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak And Silk Sonic) (A)

Good Morning Gorgeous (Mary J. Blige) (S)

Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (Jazmine Sullivan) (S)

Best Remixed Recording

About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) by Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix) by Terry Hunter, remixer (BeyoncÃ©)

Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix) by Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix) by Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) by Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Immersive Audio Album

AGUILERA by Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

Divine Tides by Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Memories...Do Not Open by Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Picturing The Invisible - Focus 1 by Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Tuvayhun â€” Beatitudes For A Wounded World by Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making Of The Orchestra by Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring by Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Perspectives by Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Tuvayhun - Beatitudes For A Wounded World

Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes by Bernhard GÃ¼ttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Jonathan Allen

Aspire (Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre, Enrico Fagone & London Symphony Orchestra) (A)

Cooper: Continuum (Jessica Cottis, Adjoah Andoh, Clio Gould & The Oculus Ensemble) (A)

Muse (Sheku Kanneh-Mason & Isata Kanneh-Mason) (A)

Origins (Lucie Horsch) (A)

Saudade (Plinio Fernandes) (A)

Schubert: Winterreise (Benjamin Appl) (A)

Secret Love Letters (Lisa Batiashvili, Yannik NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin & Philadelphia Orchestra) (A)

Song (Sheku Kanneh-Mason) (A)

Christoph Franke

Brahms & Berg: Violin Concertos (Christian Tetzlaff, Robin Ticciati & Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin) (A)

John Williams - The Berlin Concert (John Williams & Berliner Philharmoniker) (A)

Mendelssohn: Piano Concertos (Lars Vogt & Orchestre De Chambre De Paris) (A)

Mozart: Complete Piano Sonatas (Elisabeth Leonskaja) (A)

Mozart Y Mambo: Cuban Dances (Sarah Willis, JosÃ© Antonio MÃ©ndez PadrÃ³n & Havana Lyceum Orchestra) (A)

James Ginsburg

As We Are (Julian Velasco) (A)

Avant L'Orage - French String Trios (Black Oak Ensemble) (A)

Gems From Armenia (Aznavoorian Duo) (A)

Stephenson: Symphony No. 3, 'Visions' (Vladimir Kulenovic & Lake Forest Symphony) (A)

Trios From Contemporary Chicago (Lincoln Trio) (A)

When There Are No Words - Revolutionary Works For Oboe And Piano (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush) (A)

Elaine Martone

Beethoven: The Last Sonatas (Gerardo TeissonniÃ¨re) (A)

Big Things (Icarus Quartet) (A)

Perspectives (Third Coast Percussion) (A)

Schnittke: Concerto For Piano And Strings; Prokofiev: Symphony No. 2 (Yefim Bronfman, Franz Welser-MÃ¶st & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Strauss: Three Tone Poems (Franz Welser-MÃ¶st & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Upon Further Reflection (John Wilson) (A)

Judith Sherman

Akiho: Oculus (Various Artists) (A)

Bach, C.P.E.: Sonatas & Rondos (Marc-AndrÃ© Hamelin) (A)

Bolcom: The Complete Rags (Marc-AndrÃ© Hamelin) (A)

Felix & Fanny Mendelssohn: String Quartets (TakÃ¡cs Quartet) (A)

Huang Ro's A Dust In Time (Del Sol Quartet) (A)

It Feels Like (Eunbi Kim) (A)

LeÃ³n: Teclas De Mi Piano (Adam Kent) (A)

Violin Odyssey (Itamar Zorman & Ieva Jokubaviciute) (A)

Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman (Michael Repper & New York Youth Symphony) (A)

Best Orchestral Performance

Adams, John Luther: Sila - The Breath Of The World by Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

DvoÅ™Ã¡k: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 by Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Eastman: Stay On It by Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

John Williams - The Berlin Concert by John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

Works By Florence Price, Jessie by Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

Aucoin: Eurydice by Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub JÃ³zef OrliÅ„ski; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones by Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Davis: X - The Life And Times Of Malcolm X by Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & DavÃ³ne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Bach: St. John Passion by John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

Born by Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)

Verdi: Requiem - The Met Remembers 9/11 by Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn PÃ©rez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 - The Middle Quartets by Dover Quartet

Musical Remembrances by Neave Trio

Perspectives by Third Coast Percussion

Shaw: Evergreen by Attacca Quartet

What Is American by PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Abels: Isolation Variation by Hilary Hahn

Bach: The Art Of Life by Daniil Trifonov

Beethoven: Diabelli Variations by Mitsuko Uchida

Letters For The Future by Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

A Night In Upper Town - The Music Of Zoran Krajacic by Mak GrgiÄ‡

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Eden by Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D'Oro)

How Do I Find You by Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? by Will Liverman, soloist; Paul SÃ¡nchez, pianist (J'Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

Stranger - Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly by Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene by RenÃ©e Fleming, soloist; Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story by Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire by JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert For Ukraine by Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds by Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Ligneous Suite by Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

Bermel: Intonations by Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God by Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)

Puts: Contact by Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved by Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco PavÃ© & Hub New Music)

Best Music Video

Easy On Me by Adele

Yet To Come

BTS by Yong Seok Choi,

Woman by Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar

As It Was by Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short Film by Taylor Swift

Best Music Film