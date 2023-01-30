Grammy Awards 2023 How to Watch, Nomination List, Lineup, and More

Grammy Awards 2023 will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, with a worldwide live broadcast. Music lovers across the globe are looking forward to the new changes that the Record Academy will introduce this year. Some developments include brand-new award categories, such as Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Songwriter Of The Year.
GRAMMY-nominated comedian Trevor Noah, also an actor and former host of The Daily Show, will return as the host for the third time. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith are some artists confirmed to perform during the annual award ceremony.
Here is when, where, and how to watch the 65th annual Grammy Awards live online from anywhere in the world, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
The main award ceremony will begin at 8 pm EST and could end at 11.30 pm EST. CBS Television Network will telecast the star-studded event live online. Those who don't have access to a cable connection can enjoy the event on Paramount+. People in the UK, Canada, Australia, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, and the Middle East, can catch up with all the before, during, and after telecast events on live.GRAMMY.com.
Grammy Awards 2023 Premiere Ceremony
The annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will take place with a live telecast at the Microsoft Theater before the Grammy Awards broadcast. The live broadcast will begin at 12.30 pm EST and can be streamed live online on live.GRAMMY.com.
"Catch GRAMMY performances, acceptance speeches, the GRAMMY Live red carpet live stream special, the full Premiere Ceremony live stream, behind-the-scenes backstage moments, and much, much more. Updating in real-time, live.GRAMMY.com will feature a peek into this year's official GRAMMY Week celebrations, a multi-camera video feed giving fans a 360-view into the GRAMMY Awards, and exclusive articles, performances, interviews, and videos," the Record Academy stated.
Grammy Awards 2023 Nominations
Record Of The Year
- ABBA for Don't Shut Me Down
- Adele for Easy On Me
- BeyoncÃ© for BREAK MY SOUL
- Mary J. Blige for Good Morning Gorgeous
- Brandi Carlile for You And Me On The Rock Featuring Lucius
- Doja Cat for Woman
- Steve Lacy for Bad Habit
- Kendrick Lamar for The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo for About Damn Time
- Harry Styles for As It Was
Album Of The Year
- Voyage by ABBA
- 30 by Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
- RENAISSANCE by BeyoncÃ©
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
- Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
- Special by Lizzo
- Harry's House by Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
- abcdefu
- About Damn Time
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
- As It Was
- Bad Habit
- BREAK MY SOUL
- Easy On Me
- GOD DID
- The Heart Part 5
- Just Like That
Best New Artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- MÃ¥neskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Easy On Me by Adele
- Moscow Mule by Bad Bunny
- Woman by Doja Cat
- Bad Habit by Steve Lacy
- About Damn Time by Lizzo
- As It Was by Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Don't Shut Me Down by ABBA
- Bam Bam by Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- My Universe by Coldplay & BTS
- I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone & Doja Cat
- Unholy by Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Higher by Michael BublÃ©
- When Christmas Comes Around... by Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) by Norah Jones
- Evergreen by Pentatonix
- Thank You by Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Voyage by ABBA
- 30 by Adele
- Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
- Special by Lizzo
- Harry's House by Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- BREAK MY SOUL by BeyoncÃ©
- Rosewood by Bonobo
- Don't Forget My Love by Diplo & Miguel
- I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
- Intimidated by KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
- On My Knees by RÃœFÃœS DU SOL
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Renaissance by BeyoncÃ©
- Fragments by Bonobo
- Diplo by Diplo
- The Last Goodbye by ODESZA
- Surrender by RÃœFÃœS DU SOL
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Between Dreaming And Joy by Jeff Coffin
- Not Tight by DOMi & JD Beck
- Blooz by Grant Geissman
- Jacob's Ladder by Brad Mehldau
- Empire Central by Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
- So Happy It Hurts by Bryan Adams
- Old Man by Beck
- Wild Child by The Black Keys
- Broken Horses by Brandi Carlile
- Crawl! by Idles
- Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
- Holiday by Turnstile
Best Metal Performance
- Call Me Little Sunshine by Ghost
- We'll Be Back by Megadeth
- Kill Or Be Killed by Muse
- Degradation Rules by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
- Blackout by Turnstile
Best Rock Song
- Black Summer by Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith
- Blackout by Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates
- Broken Horses by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth
- Harmonia's Dream by Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel
- Patient Number 9 by John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman
Best Rock Album
- Dropout Boogie by The Black Keys
- The Boy Named If by Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Crawler by Idles
- Mainstream Sellout by Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer On The Sofa by Spoon
Best Alternative Music Performance
- There'd Better Be A Mirrorball by Arctic Monkeys
- Certainty by Big Thief
- King by Florence + The Machine
- Chaise Longue by Wet Leg
- Spitting Off The Edge Of The World by Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
- WE by Arcade Fire
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You by Big Thief
- Fossora by BjÃ¶rk
- Wet Leg by Wet Leg
- Cool It Down by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
- VIRGO'S GROOVE by BeyoncÃ©
- Here With Me by Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
- Hrs & Hrs by Muni Long
- Over by Lucky Daye
- Hurt Me So Good by Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Do 4 Love by Snoh Aalegra
- Keeps On Fallin' by Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
- PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA by BeyoncÃ©
- Round Midnight by Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
- Good Morning Gorgeous by Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
- CUFF IT by Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, BeyoncÃ©, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq
- Good Morning Gorgeous by Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas
- Hrs & Hrs by Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim
- Hurt Me So Good by Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent
- Please Don't Walk Away by PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Operation Funk by Cory Henry
- Gemini Rights by Steve Lacy
- Drones by Terrace Martin
- Starfruit by Moonchild
- Red Balloon by Tank And The Bangas
Best R&B Album
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe) by Chris Brown
- Black Radio III by Robert Glasper
- Candydrip by Lucky Daye
- Watch The Sun by PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
- GOD DID by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- Vegas by Doja Cat
- pushin P by Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
- F.N.F. (Let's Go) by Hitkidd & GloRilla
- The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- BEAUTIFUL by DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
- WAIT FOR U by Future Featuring Drake & Tems
- First Class by Jack Harlow
- Die Hard by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
- Big Energy (Live) by Latto
Best Rap Song
- Churchill Downs by Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, RogÃ©t Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez
- GOD DID by Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar
- The Heart Part 5 by Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer
- pushin P by Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams
- WAIT FOR U by Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi
Best Rap Album
- GOD DID by DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You by Future
- Come Home The Kids Miss You by Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
- It's Almost Dry by Pusha T
Best Country Solo Performance
- Heartfirst by Kelsea Ballerini
- Something In The Orange by Zach Bryan
- In His Arms by Miranda Lambert
- Circles Around This Town by Maren Morris
- Live Forever by Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Wishful Drinking by Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
- Midnight Rider's Prayer by Brothers Osborne
- Outrunnin' Your Memory by Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
- Does He Love You - Revisited by Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
- Never Wanted To Be That Girl by Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- Going Where The Lonely Go by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
- Circles Around This Town by Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins
- Doin' This by Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford
- I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) by Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift
- If I Was A Cowboy by Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert
- I'll Love You Till The Day I Die by Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton
- Til You Can't by Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis
Best Country Album
- Growin' Up by Luke Combs
- Palomino by Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde
- Humble Quest by Maren Morris
- A Beautiful Time by Willie Nelson
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
- Positano Songs by Will Ackerman
- Joy by Paul Avgerinos
- Mantra Americana by Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders
- The Passenger by Cheryl B. Engelhardt
- Mystic Mirror by White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- Rounds (Live) by Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
- Keep Holding On by Gerald Albright, soloist
- Falling by Melissa Aldana, soloist
- Call Of The Drum by Marcus Baylor, soloist
- Cherokee/Koko by John Beasley, soloist
- Endangered Species by Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- The Evening : Live At APPARATUS by The Baylor Project
- Linger Awhile by Samara Joy
- Fade To Black by Carmen Lundy
- Fifty by The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
- Ghost Song by CÃ©cile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- New Standards Vol. 1 by Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
- Live In Italy by Peter Erskine Trio
- LongGone by Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade
- Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival by Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding
- Parallel Motion by Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Bird Lives by John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
- Remembering Bob Freedman by Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob
- Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra by Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
- Center Stage by Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene
- Architecture Of Storms by Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Fandango At The Wall In New York by Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
- CrisÃ¡lida by Danilo PÃ©rez Featuring The Global Messengers
- If You Will by Flora Purim
- Rhythm & Soul by Arturo Sandoval
- MÃºsica De Las AmÃ©ricas by Miguel ZenÃ³n
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Positive by Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
- When I Pray by DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
- Kingdom by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
- The Better Benediction by PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
- Get Up by Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- God Really Loves Us (Radio Version) by Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
- So Good by DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
- For God Is With Us by for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
- Fear Is Not My Future by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
- Holy Forever by Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
- Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version) by Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
- Die To Live by Maranda Curtis
- Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) by Ricky Dillard
- Clarity by DOE
- One Deluxe by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- All Things New by Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Lion by Elevation Worship
- Breathe by Maverick City Music
- Life After Death by TobyMac
- Always by Chris Tomlin
- My Jesus by Anne Wilson
Best Roots Gospel Album
- Let's Just Praise The Lord by Gaither Vocal Band
- Confessio - Irish American Roots by Keith & Kristyn Getty
- The Willie Nelson Family by Willie Nelson
- 2:22 by Karen Peck & New River
- The Urban Hymnal by Tennessee State University Marching Band
Best Latin Pop Album
- AGUILERA by Christina Aguilera
- Pasieros by RubÃ©n Blades & Boca Livre
- De Adentro Pa Afuera by Camilo
- VIAJANTE by Fonseca
- Dharma + by SebastiÃ¡n Yatra
Best MÃºsica Urbana Album
- TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 by Rauw Alejandro
- Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
- LEGENDADDY by Daddy Yankee
- La 167 by Farruko
- The Love & Sex Tape by Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- El Alimento by Cimafunk
- Tinta y Tiempo by Jorge Drexler
- 1940 Carmen by Mon Laferte
- AlegorÃa by Gaby Moreno
- Los AÃ±os Salvajes by Fito Paez
- MOTOMAMI by RosalÃa
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
- Abeja Reina by Chiquis
- Un Canto por MÃ©xico - El Musical by Natalia Lafourcade
- La ReuniÃ³n (Deluxe) by Los Tigres Del Norte
- EP #1 Forajido by Christian Nodal
- QuÃ© Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) by Marco Antonio SolÃs
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Pa'lla Voy by Marc Anthony
- Quiero Verte Feliz by La Santa Cecilia
- Lado A Lado B by VÃctor Manuelle
- Legendario by Tito Nieves
- ImÃ¡genes Latinas by Spanish Harlem Orchestra
- Cumbiana II by Carlos Vives
Best American Roots Performance
- Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) by Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
- Life According To Raechel by Madison Cunningham
- Oh Betty by Fantastic Negrito
- Stompin' Ground by Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- Prodigal Daughter by Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
- Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] by Eric Alexandrakis
- There You Go Again by Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
- The Message by Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
- You And Me On The Rock by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
- Made Up Mind by Bonnie Raitt
Best American Roots Song
- Bright Star by AnaÃ¯s Mitchell, songwriter (AnaÃ¯s Mitchell)
- Forever byvSheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
- High And Lonesome by T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
- Just Like That byvBonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
- Prodigal Daughter by Tim O'Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)
- You And Me On The Rock by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
Best Americana Album
- In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
- Things Happen That Way by Dr. John
- Good To Be... by Keb' Mo'
- Raise The Roof by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Just Like That... by Bonnie Raitt
Best Bluegrass Album
- Toward The Fray by The Infamous Stringdusters
- Almost Proud by The Del McCoury Band
- Calling You From My Mountain by Peter Rowan
- Crooked Tree by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Get Yourself Outside by Yonder Mountain String Band
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Heavy Load Blues by Gov't Mule
- The Blues Don't Lie by Buddy Guy
- Get On Board by Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
- The Sun Is Shining Down by John Mayall
- Mississippi Son by Charlie Musselwhite
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Done Come Too Far by Shemekia Copeland
- Crown by Eric Gales
- Bloodline Maintenance by Ben Harper
- Set Sail by North Mississippi Allstars
- Brother Johnny by Edgar Winter
Best Folk Album
- Spellbound by Judy Collins
- Revealer by Madison Cunningham
- The Light At The End Of The Line by Janis Ian
- Age Of Apathy by Aoife O'Donovan
- Hell On Church Street by Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Full Circle by Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
- Natalie Noelani by Natalie Ai Kamauu
- Halau Hula Keali'i O Nalani - Live At The Getty Center by Halau Hula Keali'i O Nalani
- Lucky Man by Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
- Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
- The Kalling by Kabaka Pyramid
- Gifted by Koffee
- Scorcha by Sean Paul
- Third Time's The Charm by Protoje
- Com Fly Wid Mi by Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance
- Udhero Na by Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
- Gimme Love by Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
- Last Last by Burna Boy
- Neva Bow Down by Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
- Bayethe byvWouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album
- Shuruaat by Berklee Indian Ensemble
- Love, Damini by Burna Boy
- Queen Of Sheba by AngÃ©lique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
- Between Us... (Live) by Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
- Sakura by Masa Takumi
Best Children's Music Album
- Into The Little Blue House by Wendy And DB
- Los Fabulosos by Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
- The Movement by Alphabet Rockers
- Ready Set Go! by Divinity Roxx
- Space Cadet by Justin Roberts
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Act Like You Got Some Sense by Jamie Foxx
- All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks
- Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Finding Me by Viola Davis
- Music Is History by Questlove
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- Black Men Are Precious by Ethelbert Miller
- Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman
- Hiding In Plain View by Malcolm-Jamal Warner
- The Poet Who Sat By The Door by J. Ivy
- You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly by Amir Sulaiman
Best Comedy Album
- The Closer by Dave Chappelle
- Comedy Monster by Jim Gaffigan
- A Little Brains, A Little Talent by Randy Rainbow
- Sorry by Louis CK
- We All Scream by Patton Oswalt
Best Musical Theater Album
- Caroline, Or Change by John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
- Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) by Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)
- MJ The Musical by Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
- Mr. Saturday Night by Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
- Six: Live On Opening Night by Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
- A Strange Loop by Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- ELVIS
- Encanto
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)
- Top Gun: Maverick by Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe
- West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
- The Batman by Michael Giacchino, composer
- Encanto by Germaine Franco, composer
- No Time To Die by Hans Zimmer, composer
- The Power Of The Dog by Jonny Greenwood, composer
- Succession: Season 3 by Nicholas Britell, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite by Austin Wintory, composer
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok by Stephanie Economou, composer
- Call Of DutyÂ®: Vanguard by Bear McCreary, composer
- Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy by Richard Jacques, composer
- Old World by Christopher Tin, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- Be Alive [From King Richard] by BeyoncÃ© & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (BeyoncÃ©)
- Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing] by Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick] by BloodpopÂ® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King] by Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)
- Nobody Like U [From Turning Red] by Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
- We Don't Talk About Bruno [From Encanto] by Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina GaitÃ¡n - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast)
Best Instrumental Composition
- African Tales by Paquito D'Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
- El PaÃs Invisible by Miguel ZenÃ³n, composer (Miguel ZenÃ³n, JosÃ© Antonio Zayas CabÃ¡n, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)
- Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues by Danilo PÃ©rez, composer (Danilo PÃ©rez Featuring The Global Messengers)
- Refuge by Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
- Snapshots by Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song) by Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
- How Deep Is Your Love by Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
- Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness) by Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
- Minnesota, WI by Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
- Scrapple From The Apple by John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- Let It Happen by Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
- Never Gonna Be Alone by Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
- Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying by CÃ©cile McLorin Salvant, arranger (CÃ©cile McLorin Salvant)
- Songbird (Orchestral Version) by Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
- 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram) by Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)
Best Recording Package
- Beginningless Beginning by Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)
- Divers by William Stichter, art director (Soporus)
- Everything Was Beautiful by Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)
- Telos by Ming Liu, art director (Fann)
- Voyeurist by Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined by Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
- Big Mess by Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
- Black Pumas (Collector's Edition Box Set) by Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
- Book by Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
- In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden '81 '82 '83 by Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)
Best Album Notes
- The American ClavÃ© Recordings by Fernando GonzÃ¡lez, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)
- Andy Irvine & Paul Brady by Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)
- Harry Partch, 1942 by John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)
- Life's Work: A Retrospective by Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)
- Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) by Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
Best Historical Album
- Against The Odds: 1974-1982 by Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)
- The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions by Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)
- Life's Work: A Retrospective by Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)
- To Whom It May Concern... by Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)
- Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) by Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
- For My Friends (King Princess) (S)
- The Hardest Part (Alexander23) (S)
- If We Were A Party (Alexander23) (S)
- If You Love Me (Lizzo) (T)
- Magic Wand (Alexander23) (T)
- Matilda (Harry Styles) (T)
- Move Me (Charli XCX) (T)
- Too Bad (King Princess) (S)
- Vicious (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
Nija Charles
- Cozy (BeyonceÌ) (T)
- Ex For A Reason (Summer Walker With JT From City Girls) (T)
- Good Love (City Girls Featuring Usher) (S)
- Iykyk (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) (T)
- Lobby (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S)
- Ride For You (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T)
- Sweetest Pie (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S)
- Tangerine (Kehlani) (T)
- Throw It Away (Summer Walker) (T)
Tobias Jesso Jr.
- Boyfriends (Harry Styles) (T)
- Can I Get It (Adele) (T)
- Careless (FKA Twigs Featuring Daniel Caesar) (T)
- C'mon Baby Cry (Orville Peck) (T)
- Dotted Lines (King Princess) (T)
- Let You Go (Diplo & TSHA) (S)
- No Good Reason (Omar Apollo) (T)
- Thank You Song (FKA Twigs) (T)
- To Be Loved (Adele) (T)
The-Dream
- Break My Soul (BeyoncÃ©) (S)
- Church Girl (BeyoncÃ©) (T)
- Energy (BeyoncÃ©) (T)
- I'm That Girl (BeyoncÃ©) (T)
- Mercedes (Brent Faiyaz) (S)
- Rock N Roll (Pusha T Featuring Kanye West and Kid Cudi) (T)
- Rolling Stone (Brent Faiyaz) (T)
- Summer Renaissance (BeyoncÃ©) (T)
- Thique (BeyoncÃ©) (T)
Laura Veltz
- Background Music (Maren Morris) (T)
- Feed (Demi Lovato) (T)
- Humble Quest (Maren Morris) (T)
- Pain (Ingrid Andress) (T)
- 29 (Demi Lovato) (T)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Adolescence by George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)
- Black Radio III by Daniel Farris, Tiffany GouchÃ©, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)
- ChloÃ« and the Next 20th Century by Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)
- Harry's House by Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark "Spike" Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)
- Wet Leg by Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) (Taylor Swift) (T)
- Dance Fever (Florence + The Machine) (A)
- I Still Believe (Diana Ross) (T)
- Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Various Artists) (A)
- Part Of The Band (The 1975) (S)
Dan Auerbach
- Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys) (A)
- El Bueno Y El Malo (Hermanos GutiÃ©rrez) (T)
- Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers) (A)
- Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.) (A)
- Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists) (A)
- Strange Time To Be Alive (Early James) (A)
- Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal) (A)
- Tres Hermanos (Hermanos GutiÃ©rrez) (T)
- Young Blood (Marcus King) (A)
Boi-1da
- Chronicles (Cordae Featuring H.E.R. & Lil Durk) (T)
- Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake) (T)
- Heated (BeyonceÌ) (T)
- Mafia (Travis Scott) (S)
- N95 (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- Nail Tech (Jack Harlow) (T)
- Not Another Love Song (Ella Mai) (T)
- Scarred (Giveon) (T)
- Silent Hill (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
Dahi
- Buttons (Steve Lacy) (T)
- Count Me Out (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- Die Hard (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- DJ Quik (Vince Staples) (T)
- Father Time (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Sampha) (T)
- Give You The World (Steve Lacy) (T)
- Mercury (Steve Lacy) (T)
- Mirror (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
- Rich Spirit (Kendrick Lamar) (T)
Dernst "D'mile" Emile II
- Candy Drip (Lucky Daye) (A)
- An Evening With Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak And Silk Sonic) (A)
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Mary J. Blige) (S)
- Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child (Jazmine Sullivan) (S)
Best Remixed Recording
- About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix) by Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
- BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix) by Terry Hunter, remixer (BeyoncÃ©)
- Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix) by Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)
- Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix) by Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)
- Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) by Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)
Best Immersive Audio Album
- AGUILERA by Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)
- Divine Tides by Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
- Memories...Do Not Open by Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)
- Picturing The Invisible - Focus 1 by Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
- Tuvayhun â€” Beatitudes For A Wounded World by Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making Of The Orchestra by Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring by Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Perspectives by Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
- Tuvayhun - Beatitudes For A Wounded World
- Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
- Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes by Bernhard GÃ¼ttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Jonathan Allen
- Aspire (Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre, Enrico Fagone & London Symphony Orchestra) (A)
- Cooper: Continuum (Jessica Cottis, Adjoah Andoh, Clio Gould & The Oculus Ensemble) (A)
- Muse (Sheku Kanneh-Mason & Isata Kanneh-Mason) (A)
- Origins (Lucie Horsch) (A)
- Saudade (Plinio Fernandes) (A)
- Schubert: Winterreise (Benjamin Appl) (A)
- Secret Love Letters (Lisa Batiashvili, Yannik NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin & Philadelphia Orchestra) (A)
- Song (Sheku Kanneh-Mason) (A)
Christoph Franke
- Brahms & Berg: Violin Concertos (Christian Tetzlaff, Robin Ticciati & Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin) (A)
- John Williams - The Berlin Concert (John Williams & Berliner Philharmoniker) (A)
- Mendelssohn: Piano Concertos (Lars Vogt & Orchestre De Chambre De Paris) (A)
- Mozart: Complete Piano Sonatas (Elisabeth Leonskaja) (A)
- Mozart Y Mambo: Cuban Dances (Sarah Willis, JosÃ© Antonio MÃ©ndez PadrÃ³n & Havana Lyceum Orchestra) (A)
James Ginsburg
- As We Are (Julian Velasco) (A)
- Avant L'Orage - French String Trios (Black Oak Ensemble) (A)
- Gems From Armenia (Aznavoorian Duo) (A)
- Stephenson: Symphony No. 3, 'Visions' (Vladimir Kulenovic & Lake Forest Symphony) (A)
- Trios From Contemporary Chicago (Lincoln Trio) (A)
- When There Are No Words - Revolutionary Works For Oboe And Piano (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush) (A)
Elaine Martone
- Beethoven: The Last Sonatas (Gerardo TeissonniÃ¨re) (A)
- Big Things (Icarus Quartet) (A)
- Perspectives (Third Coast Percussion) (A)
- Schnittke: Concerto For Piano And Strings; Prokofiev: Symphony No. 2 (Yefim Bronfman, Franz Welser-MÃ¶st & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
- Strauss: Three Tone Poems (Franz Welser-MÃ¶st & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
- Upon Further Reflection (John Wilson) (A)
Judith Sherman
- Akiho: Oculus (Various Artists) (A)
- Bach, C.P.E.: Sonatas & Rondos (Marc-AndrÃ© Hamelin) (A)
- Bolcom: The Complete Rags (Marc-AndrÃ© Hamelin) (A)
- Felix & Fanny Mendelssohn: String Quartets (TakÃ¡cs Quartet) (A)
- Huang Ro's A Dust In Time (Del Sol Quartet) (A)
- It Feels Like (Eunbi Kim) (A)
- LeÃ³n: Teclas De Mi Piano (Adam Kent) (A)
- Violin Odyssey (Itamar Zorman & Ieva Jokubaviciute) (A)
- Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman (Michael Repper & New York Youth Symphony) (A)
Best Orchestral Performance
- Adams, John Luther: Sila - The Breath Of The World by Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)
- DvoÅ™Ã¡k: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 by Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Eastman: Stay On It by Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
- John Williams - The Berlin Concert by John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
- Works By Florence Price, Jessie by Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
- Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
- Aucoin: Eurydice by Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub JÃ³zef OrliÅ„ski; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones by Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Davis: X - The Life And Times Of Malcolm X by Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & DavÃ³ne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
- Bach: St. John Passion by John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)
- Born by Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)
- Verdi: Requiem - The Met Remembers 9/11 by Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn PÃ©rez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 - The Middle Quartets by Dover Quartet
- Musical Remembrances by Neave Trio
- Perspectives by Third Coast Percussion
- Shaw: Evergreen by Attacca Quartet
- What Is American by PUBLIQuartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Abels: Isolation Variation by Hilary Hahn
- Bach: The Art Of Life by Daniil Trifonov
- Beethoven: Diabelli Variations by Mitsuko Uchida
- Letters For The Future by Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- A Night In Upper Town - The Music Of Zoran Krajacic by Mak GrgiÄ‡
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Eden by Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D'Oro)
- How Do I Find You by Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
- Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? by Will Liverman, soloist; Paul SÃ¡nchez, pianist (J'Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)
- Stranger - Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly by Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)
- Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene by RenÃ©e Fleming, soloist; Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, pianist
Best Classical Compendium
- An Adoption Story by Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
- Aspire by JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
- A Concert For Ukraine by Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, conductor; David Frost, producer
- The Lost Birds by Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Akiho: Ligneous Suite by Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)
- Bermel: Intonations by Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)
- Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God by Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)
- Puts: Contact by Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved by Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco PavÃ© & Hub New Music)
Best Music Video
- Easy On Me by Adele
- Yet To Come
- BTS by Yong Seok Choi,
- Woman by Doja Cat
- The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar
- As It Was by Harry Styles
- All Too Well: The Short Film by Taylor Swift
Best Music Film
- Adele One Night Only by Adele
- Our World by Justin Bieber
- Billie Eilish Live At The O2 by Billie Eilish
- Motomami (RosalÃa Tiktok Live Performance) by RosalÃa
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
- (Various Artists) by Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern
- A Band A Brotherhood A Barn by Neil Young & Crazy Horse