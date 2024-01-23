David Gail Cause of Death: 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star's Death Investigated as Possible Overdose as Family Says It Was Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Authorities are reportedly investigating the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star David Gail's death as a "possible drug overdose" after he was found dead aged 58 last week. According to a TMZ report on Monday, law enforcement said that no foul play is suspected in the death of Gail but the official cause of death is pending confirmation through toxicology tests.

Authorities are reportedly leaning toward the belief that an overdose may be the cause of David Gail's death but didn't reveal much. However, his representative told the New York Post that Gail, known for his roles in "General Hospital" spinoff "Port Charles," died due to complications arising from sudden cardiac arrest.

Drug Overdose or Cardiac Arrest?

Law enforcement officials are said to be suspecting the possibility that Gail might have succumbed to an overdose. However, the specific substances under consideration in this case remain unclear.

However, hours after the TMZ report, a spokesperson for the actor told the New York Post that Gail was found in an unresponsive state by emergency personnel. Immediate life-saving measures, including CPR and defibrillation, were administered.

Gail was later put on life support and remained in that state for several days until his eventual death on January 16.

The actor's family, according to the representative, has no grounds to believe that the cause of his death was anything other than heart failure.

"We are extremely touched by the outpouring of love from David's dedicated fans and colleagues," his mom, Mary, said in a statement to the outlet. "We are grateful for all the support received during this very difficult time."

David Gail is survived by his son, Guthier, and his sister, Katie.

Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, confirmed the news of his death via an Instagram post on Saturday. "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side," she wrote.

"Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another," Colmenares continued.

Peter Ferriero, a close friend of Gail who also is the host of the Beverly Hills, 91210 rewatch podcast, confirmed the actor's death.

"For those that have contacted me 'Why is this not showing up on Google?' Please stop," Ferriero wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday. "The family will report it at the appropriate time to them. I am sharing what I've been told to make sure his fans know what has happened. Thank you."

Short but Worth a Career

Gail shot to stardom playing Dr. Joe Scanlon in "Port Charles" from 1999 to 2000.

He also showcased his versatile talent on the big screen and his last appearance was in the 2008 film "Belly of the Beast."

In 2019, he lent his skills to various characters in the video game Blacksad: Under the Skin.

Throughout his career, he made notable appearances in TV shows such as "ER" and "Robin's Hoods." He also played the role of Dean Collins, a main cast member, in the WB primetime soap opera "Savannah" from 1996 to 1998.

Heartfelt condolences and fond memories of the actor poured in, with Sheri Sussman of Spiral Gate Productions expressing, "We loved David so much. He was one of the good guys in life."

"Sending love to you and your family and am heartbroken he was the most loyal, supportive friend. I miss him already."