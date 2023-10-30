Bridgette Wilson Sampras: Tennis Legend Pete Sampras Reveals Heartbreaking News of Wife's Ovarian Cancer Battle

American tennis legend Pete Sampras has shared that his wife, Bridgette Wilson Sampras, 50, has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The 14-time Grand Slam champion shared the news via the ATP, requesting "positive thoughts and prayers" from the tennis community for his wife as she battles the disease. As per the statement, Wilson Sampras was diagnosed in December.

"As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person," the statement read. "However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family and I have decided to share what's been going on. Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy."

A New Battle for Sampras

The couple tied the knot in 2000 and share two children -- Christian, aged 20, and Ryan, aged 18.

"It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing," the statement continued.

"Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all, has been inspiring. I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about."

"With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey. thank you."

The 50-year-old, originally from Gold Beach, Oregon, earned the title of Miss Teen USA in 1990 at the age of just 17.

She has a diverse career on both television and film, appearing in various shows like CSI: Miami and Frasier, and starring in movies such as Billy Madison and Last Action Hero.

Her breakthrough into the entertainment industry came during the early 1990s with the portrayal of Lisa Fenimore Castillo in the soap opera Santa Barbara.

She made her film debut as Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter in Last Action Hero and took on her first leading role in Billy Madison (1995).

An Illustrious Career

Wilson-Sampras also ventured into music and released a series of hit songs. Additionally, she is known for being an active supporter of initiatives like MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), the American Oceans Campaign, and various AIDS organizations.

The news about Wilson Sampras received widespread support and well-wishes from the tennis community and beyond.

Andy Murray conveyed his thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, "All the best to your wife and your family Pete."

Pete Sampras is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in history. He held the world No. 1 ranking each year from 1993 to 1998.

His record of 14 Grand Slam titles was unprecedented until Roger Federer surpassed it. Sampras claimed seven Wimbledon championships, five US Opens, and two Australian Opens.

At just 19 years and 28 days old in 1990, Sampras became the youngest men's singles champion in US Open history. Twelve years later, he ended his career at the US Open after securing his fifth major victory on American soil.