NASA's Nick Hague and Roscosmos' Aleksandr Gorbunov Set to Lead Daring Space Rescue of Sunita Williams

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are preparing for a crucial space rescue mission. Their goal: to bring NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and fellow space traveler Butch Wilmore back to Earth. Williams and Wilmore have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for months due to technical problems with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. The return trip, initially delayed, is now set for February 2025 aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.

Williams, who has Indian roots, and Wilmore have been waiting on the ISS while NASA worked to resolve the spacecraft issues. The Crew-9 mission, led by Nick Hague, will perform the daring rescue. Hague will command the mission, while Gorbunov will serve as the mission specialist. Their objective is to bring the stranded astronauts home safely.

The mission was originally scheduled for September 26, but Tropical Storm Helene forced NASA to push the launch to September 28. The mission will now launch from the Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Meet Nick Hague

Nick Hague, a U.S. Air Force colonel, was selected by NASA in 2013. He completed his first spaceflight in 2019 aboard the ISS for Expedition 59. With his expertise, he has conducted several important spacewalks, including missions to upgrade the ISS's batteries. Hague holds a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a master's degree from MIT in astronautics and engineering. He also survived a dramatic Soyuz rocket failure in 2018, making him a seasoned space traveler.

Meet Aleksandr Gorbunov

Aleksandr Gorbunov is a veteran Russian cosmonaut with over 360 days in space from his two missions. Born in 1970, Gorbunov's first mission was aboard the Soyuz TMA-28 in 2010-2011, followed by another space journey on Soyuz MS-09 in 2018. With over 20 years of experience, Gorbunov is well-prepared for this critical mission.

The Rescue Mission

On September 28, Hague and Gorbunov will embark on SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft from Cape Canaveral. They will be part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, spending five months in space conducting research and performing essential maintenance tasks aboard the ISS. Their mission will culminate in the return journey, bringing Williams and Wilmore back to Earth.

Williams and Wilmore have been on the ISS for several months, stuck due to technical challenges with Boeing's Starliner capsule. NASA decided to use SpaceX's Crew Dragon to bring them home.

NASA had to delay the initial September 26 launch due to Tropical Storm Helene. The storm's high winds and heavy rain posed a risk to the launch, affecting both Cape Canaveral and the nearby Merritt Island region. NASA announced the delay, prioritizing safety, and rescheduled the launch for September 28.

This rescue mission represents another step forward in NASA's commitment to space exploration, and the successful return of Williams and Wilmore will mark a significant achievement for the Crew-9 mission.