19-Year-Old US Air Force Academy Cadet Avery Koonce Found Dead in Dorm Room

A 19-year-old United States Air Force Academy cadet was found dead in her dormitory room this week, the academy announced. Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce, from Taylor, Texas, was discovered unconscious in her dorm room on Wednesday night at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Academy first responders rushed to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The cause of her death is currently under investigation, with no updates available at this time, according to an academy spokesperson.

Koonce was a freshman in the class of 2028 and a member of the academy's women's track and field team. She was a 2024 graduate of Thrall High School in Texas. Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, the Academy Superintendent, expressed his sorrow over the loss. "We lost an incredible teammate last night," Bauernfeind said in a statement. "While only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class — her loss will be felt across the U.S. Air Force Academy."

Texas Representative Pete Sessions, who nominated Koonce for the U.S. Air Force Academy, remembered her as an "exceptional leader" and "talented athlete." He noted her ambitions of becoming a pilot physical therapist, stating, "I was incredibly saddened to hear about the loss of USAFA Cadet Avery Koonce. It was my honor to nominate Cadet Koonce to the U.S. Air Force Academy, where she had begun her studies, planning to major in biology and minor in kinesiology."

The academy is providing support services to cadets, faculty, and staff affected by the tragedy. Lt. Gen. Bauernfeind assured that the focus remains on supporting Koonce's family, her cadet squadron, her track and field team, and the entire academy community.

Koonce's parents, Eric and Kelly Koonce, released a heartfelt statement on Saturday, expressing their deep grief and faith. "Our daughter Cadet Avery Koonce was an incredible bright light in this broken world. Our lives will forever be diminished because of her absence. Avery is truly loved by so many. We have peace in the knowledge Avery is in the arms of her Heavenly Father, and we will be with her again."

The Koonces shared that Avery, while not perfect, was a perfect daughter who cherished her brothers and brought joy to her family. "Loving on her brothers and learning how to live with Avery's loss is our only focus right now," they stated. "We are beyond blessed for the 19 amazing years we got to call Avery ours. We are praying for all of those that are bearing the incredible darkness of her loss."

The academy has made available a range of support resources, including chaplains, mental health professionals, and academy leaders, to help those affected cope with the loss. As the investigation into her death continues, the academy community is rallying together in remembrance of a bright and promising cadet whose presence will be sorely missed.