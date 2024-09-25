Karissa David: Dallas Police Officer Blinded after Being Shot in the Face While Fellow Cop Is Killed Execution-Style in Targeted Attack

A Texas police officer was left blind after being shot multiple times in the face by a gunman during an execution-style attack on another officer. Dallas police Senior Corporal Karissa David was discharged from the hospital on September 19, though her family said she will require several months of outpatient treatment.

David sustained life-threatening injuries when 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey opened fire on her in the parking lot of the For Oak Cliff Community Campus on August 29 after she came to help her colleague. David had responded to the scene where Cobb-Bey had fatally shot Officer Darron Burks as he sat in his vehicle between calls, according to Dallas police.

Lost Sight While Helping Fellow Officer

A dispatcher sent officers to the community center in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive after receiving an "unusual transmission from Officer Burks' radio" shortly after 10 p.m., according to police.

Senior Corporal Jamie Farmer was the first to arrive and was immediately met with gunfire from Corey Cobb-Bey, who was armed with a 9mm handgun, a .22-caliber handgun, and two shotguns.

Farmer fired back before running across the parking lot, but Cobb-Bey grabbed a shotgun and shot Farmer in the leg.

Cobb-Bey then ran toward David's car, parked at the lot entrance, and opened fire as she exited her vehicle.

David returned fire but was struck in the face.

As the gunman fled, officers chased him while the three injured officers were taken to a hospital, where Burks was pronounced dead.

David was initially reported to be in stable but critical condition, while Farmer received treatment for his injuries and was released the following day.

Almost Fatal Attack

However, David is completely blind now after being shot in her afce. "She is currently blind in both eyes and we ask for continued prayers for a miracle in that regards," David's family shared in a GoFundMe page.

David, who recently married her husband, Josh, is expected to return to the hospital soon for a "major surgery."

The family's fundraiser has raised nearly $84,000, which will be used for modifications to the couple's home and equipment designed to help with David's vision impairment. "There are AI glasses, seeing-eye dogs, screen readers, smart appliances and tons of other gadgets that will enhance her life moving forward," the family said.

Cobb-Bey was fatally shot by police in Lewisville, 25 miles away from the scene of the shooting, after he exited his vehicle and aimed a shotgun at the chasing officers.

He was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia stated that Burks was "executed" in a deliberate attack.

"Our officers were targeted by nothing more than the uniforms that they wear and for the brave and honorable job that they do," he said. "I want to be clear here, the word ambush has been thrown around in the last 24 hours. That is not what happened here. Officer Burks was executed."