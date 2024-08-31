"What's the Headline if There's a Catastrophic Failure?" Top-Level NASA-Boeing Dispute Erupts Over Safe Return of Williams and Wilmore

Starliner astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are set to return to Earth in February 2025, thanks to Elon Musk's SpaceX. However, the solution to their prolonged stay in space wasn't an easy one. Boeing, SpaceX's competitor, was reportedly reluctant to admit its spacecraft's limitations. Boeing initially argued that Starliner was in "good enough condition" to bring the astronauts home, despite ongoing issues like malfunctioning thrusters and helium leaks. NASA, concerned about safety, disagreed strongly with Boeing's stance.

Williams and Wilmore began their mission on June 5, expecting an eight-day trip. However, they have been stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for months due to Starliner's technical problems. NASA and Boeing have been locked in heated discussions, trying to decide the best way to bring them back. With their return now postponed to nearly eight months, SpaceX's mission in February has emerged as the most viable option.

NASA Calls Boeing "Irresponsible" Over Starliner Claims

On August 30, a report from the New York Post exposed the tension between NASA and Boeing. It revealed that discussions between senior executives became increasingly argumentative. A NASA official stated, "The thinking around here was that Boeing was being wildly irresponsible." The U.S. space agency decided to collaborate with SpaceX, despite Boeing's objections.

"Boeing wasn't happy," the NASA source added. "They made that perfectly clear to us. But what's the headline if there's a catastrophic failure? It's not 'Boeing killed two astronauts,' it's 'NASA killed two astronauts.' So no, it's better safe than sorry."

Boeing's discontent was also evident in an internal email from Mark Nappi, head of Boeing's Commercial Crew Program. In the email, Nappi acknowledged NASA's decision and expressed readiness to support it, despite their disagreement. He emphasized the priority of crew safety and the company's commitment to preparing Starliner for a safe, uncrewed return.

Boeing's Uncrewed Starliner Return Set for September

Although tensions between NASA and Boeing have been high, the space agency has not cut ties with Boeing. NASA spokesperson Bowersox stated, "I think the key word is partner. We have a contract with Boeing, but it's to work together to develop this capability for our country."

The irony of the situation is clear: Boeing's Starliner, initially designed for crew missions, will return without astronauts. On August 29, it was announced that Starliner will leave the ISS uncrewed, with undocking scheduled for September 6 at 6:04 pm EDT. If all goes as planned, the capsule will land at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico six hours later.

Meanwhile, SpaceX's Crew Dragon prepares for its tenth mission, which will serve as a rescue operation for the stranded astronauts. Boeing hopes that Starliner's uncrewed return will prove NASA's concerns wrong, potentially restoring faith in its spacecraft for future missions.