Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6 Trillion SHIB Coins Worth $43,838,916

Whales started taking entry positions in Shiba Inu since the last week of July and continued the large-scale mammoth buying all throughout August and September. Weeks later, SHIB saw itself getting listed on top exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase and gave the whales an opportunity to increase their assets.

Just today, an unidentified and mysterious whale purchased a staggering 6 Trillion SHIB coins by paying a whopping $43,838,916. The whale's buying SHIB en-masse could be a hint that another major listing might be on its way and reports are swirling around crypto sphere that Robinhood could list SHIB soon right after they release its much awaited 'Crypto Wallet'.

Reports state that Robinhood doesn't want to miss out on the larger share of the revenue pie and considers listing SHIB as a valuable asset in the future.

The whale's movements were tracked down by WhaleStats' and tweeted, ''An SHIB whale just bought 6,178,758,122,373 $SHIB ($43,838,916 USD).'' The transaction shows that the whale paid 0.0000002504 Ether (250.361678916 Gwei) and a transaction fee of 0.011799796288989996 Ether ($35) to get hold of 6 Trillion SHIB coins.

At present, the mysterious and unidentified whale holds an enormous 6,454,547,813,004 Shiba Inu coins and the entire bag of holdings is valued at a jaw-dropping $46,663,073.

Just a few days ago, another whale had purchased 699 billion SHIB coins worth $5 million from Binance and WhaleStats had made the transaction public by tweeting, ''An SHIB whale just bought 699,950,841,856 $SHIB ($4,955,652 USD) from Binance in last 24hrs.''

Shiba Inu is among the most popular coins and at present is the third most talked about cryptocurrency in the market, and is only behind giants such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, revealed ICO Analytics in a report.

SHIB has also begun attracting buying pressure as a quick dive into its details on Coinbase shows that 90% investors have kept it on 'buy' while only 10% of them have kept it on 'sell'. Buying pressure propels the price and SHIB could have a good run this October, 2021.

Also, Shiba Inu is currently on over 1 million investors' 'watchlist' and is elbowing Dogecoin, which enjoys a similar 'watchlist' among investors. At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00000716 and is up +0.84% in the days trade.