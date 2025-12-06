Moon River Episode 10: Trouble Ahead for Lee Gang, Park Dal I

Moon River episode 10 will air on MBC on Saturday (December 6) at 9:50 PM KST. The MBC drama, starring Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong, will feature trouble for Lee Gang and Park Dal I. After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 9, the followers of this historical fantasy romance drama are curious about the next big scheming by Left State Councilor Kim Han Chul.

Previously, the crown prince succeeded in his plan to trap the left state councilor. But the episode showed King Lee Hee asking somebody to kill the Crown Princess. The preview for episode 10 teases troubled moments for the Dal I as Han Chul asks his men to arrest her family members. The video also shows Lee Gang asking somebody if it isn't too much to drag family members into the political game. Will Dal I get in trouble?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Moon River on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Moon River:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The historical fantasy-romance drama centers on the relationship between a crown prince and a woman after they mysteriously wake up in each other's bodies. It also focuses on the relationship between Lee Woon (played by Lee Sin Young), the Crown Prince's cousin, and Kim Woo Hee (portrayed by Hong Su Zu), the only daughter of the Left State Councilor.

"Lee Gang and Park Dal I come to see the world through each other's eyes after their souls are switched. Through that process, they become more than just romantic partners—they reflect each other's true feelings and discover themselves through one another, like mirrors," Tae Oh teased.