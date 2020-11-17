Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida's first homecoming tour has turned slightly bitter following negative comments made by a section of netizens on social media sites. After being crowned Miss South Africa on 24 October, the model is on her first trip to home, Limpopo village in Vhembe District.

Shudufhadzo Musida was welcomed grandly by the people with a public parade a few days ago. During the trip, she has paid visits to children's homes and attended charitable events. The model has been getting a warm welcome everywhere, but for a section, she is arrogant and does not deserve the title.

Last but not the least, ugly comments are being passed at her looks. This is not the first time that she is facing such remarks as she has been targeted by the netizens ever since she was crowned Miss South Africa.

Nonetheless, those negative comments seem like not have much impact on the 24-year old as she continues to remain strong. Moreover, she is getting support from another set of people who feel she is the rightful winner of the Miss South Africa 2020 title.

A fan wrote, "Tribalism amongst South Africans is exhausting, the hate that Miss SA is getting is from the same group of people that undermine other tribes.[sic]"

She also got support from actress Bonnie Mbuli. On her Twitter, she wrote the below tweets:

"Nithi what is your actual problem with our Miss SA? I really can't fathom how basic ur reasoning level has to be to support tribalism...but the other issue could be that people have spent so much time aspiring to a standard of beauty so foreign to their true appearance..

...That seeing other blk women in their most natural state winning acclaimed beauty pageants is a personal threat to the investment they've made in looking as far from black as possible.[sic]"

Shudufhadzo Musida has a bachelor's degree in Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from the University of Pretoria. She is now pursuing her BA Honours in International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand. She is committed to prioritizing mental health issues.