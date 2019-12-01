Archaeologists from the Kostrzyn Fortress Museum made an unbelievable discovery at a site near the town of Kostrzyn in the east of Poland. The archaeology team has recently revealed details about the huge treasure trove of artefacts uncovered from the ancient cemetery.

As per the archaeologists they found 2,000-year-old cremation urns and 12 burial pits which are dating back to the first century BC. The team of archaeologists said that the ancient cemetery most likely had been used by local Germanic tribes who used to bury their warriors and women.

The archaeological finding in Poland

As reported earlier, this year excavators in Poland found 100 treasure troves of metallic trinkets buried alongside the dead, who were in most cases buried with metallic brooches used by both men and women to hold their garments together.

The lead archaeologist of the recent finding Krzysztof Socha from the Kostrzyn museum said that the discovery near Kostrzyn, the eastern side of Poland's current border with Germany, has proved that local tribal inhabitants had an assortment of various burial practices. As per the Polis Press Agency (PAP), he said that during the excavation work they learnt that these people had practised several rituals.

He mentioned that some of among these dead people were burned and their remains placed in ceramic urns or directly in pits while there are some people who were buried without cremation. In addition, he said that it was the discovery of the skeletal pits which was the most surprising fact.

The discovery site

It should be mentioned that the archaeologists employed a local veterinarian in the town of Dębno to keep the discovered urns intact and he used the x-ray technology to unearth details about the urns without causing any defect or crack on these ancient artefacts. Later, it was revealed that one of these urns contained the cremated bones of an ancient warrior.

As per the lead archaeologist Socha, X-ray technology at the site to examine the buried artefacts will allow the team to plan and process "emptying the urns and the conservation of the artefacts found inside. We have also learned very precisely how the bones and items were placed inside the urn."

Poland archaeology

Just a few years ago a 4,000-year-old ritual was unearthed on a hilltop in northeastern Poland. Fragments of decorated cups and bowls made by the Bell Beaker culture were found surrounded by human remains.

It should be mentioned that located in the Ojców National Park near Kraków, Ciemna Cave is among the country's most important archaeological sites, due to the oldest traces of human settlement from this place are estimated to be a whopping 120,000 years old.