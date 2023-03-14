March Madness 2023: How to Stream, NCAA Tournament Dates, Locations, TV Schedules, and More

March Madness 2023 will feature 68 best basketball teams in the US battling for the final four and national championship. Fans can watch the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments live online from the comfort of their homes on TV, various streaming platforms, or the official website.
Men's basketball games will be available on CBS, TBS, TNT, or truTV. Meanwhile, the women's basketball tournament will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, and ESPNU. The viewers should subscribe live TV streaming services with access to these channels to watch the games live online.
FuboTV, Paramount+ Premium, Sling TV subscribers with Blue Plan, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV provide access to TBS, TNT or truTV, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, and ABC. The fans can also watch the men's and women's basketball tournaments live online on the March Madness official website or app.
The fans can look forward to some Cinderella stories, buzzer-beaters, and unforeseen upsets again this year. Here is a complete guide to the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament for March Madness 2023, including live streaming details and TV schedules.
March Madness Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule
- First Four: March 14-15 at 6:40 pm EST on truTV
- First Round: March 16-17 at 12:15 pm EST on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV
- Second Round: March 18-19 at 12:10 pm EST on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV
- Sweet 16: March 23-24 at 6:30 pm EST on CBS and TBS
- Elite Eight: March 25 at 6:09 pm EST and March 26 at 2:20 pm EST on CBS and TBS
- Final Four: April 1 at 6:09 pm EST on CBS
- NCAA Championship Game: April 3 at 9:20 pm EST on CBS
March Madness Women's Basketball Tournament Schedule
- First Four: March 15-16 on ESPNU and ESPN2
- First Round: March 17-18
- Second Round: March 19-20
- Sweet 16: March 24-25 on ESPN
- Elite Eight: March 26-27 on ESPN
- Final Four: March 31 at 9:30 pm EST on ESPN
- NCAA Championship Game: April 2 at 3 pm EST on ABC
March Madness 2023 Live Stream Details, TV Times, Schedules
Tuesday, March 14 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)
- No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16. Texas A&M CC | 6:30 pm | truTV
- No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 11 Mississippi St. | 9 pm | truTV
Wednesday, March 15 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)
- No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern| 6:30 pm | truTV
- No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State | 9 pm | truTV
Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)
- No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | noon| CBS
- No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia |12:30 pm | truTV
- No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:20 pm | TNT
- No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas |1:50 pm | TBS
- No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama |2:30 pm | CBS
- No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St.|3 pm | truTV
- No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona |3:50 pm | TNT
- No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas |4:20 pm | TBS
- No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa |6:45 pm | TNT
- No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke |7 pm | CBS
- No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas |7:15 pm | TBS
- No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern |7:25 pm | truTV
- No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston |9:15 pm | TNT
- No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee |9:30 pm | CBS
- No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M |9:45 pm | TBS
- No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA |9:55 pm | truTV
Friday, March 17 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)
- No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State |noon |CBS
- No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:30 pm | truTV
- No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:20 pm | TNT
- No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's | 1:50 pm | TBS
- No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette| 2:30 pm | CBS
- No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3 pm | truTV
- No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton| 3:50 pm | TNT
- No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:20 pm | TBS
- No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue| 6:45 pm | TNT
- No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7 pm | CBS
- No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:15 pm | TBS
- No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga| 7:25 pm | truTV
- No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:15 pm | TNT
- No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:30 pm | CBS
- No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:45 pm | TBS
- No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:55 pm | truTV
Saturday, March 18 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | noon | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream| 2:30 pm | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream| 5 pm | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |6 pm | TNT
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |7 pm | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |7:30 pm | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |8:30 pm | TNT
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |9:30 pm | TBS
Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | noon | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 2:30 pm | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 5 pm | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6 pm | TNT
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7 pm | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7:30 pm | truTV
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:30 pm | TNT
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9:30 pm | TBS
Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6:15 pm | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |7 pm | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |8:45 pm | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |9:30 pm | CBS
Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |6:15 pm | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |7 pm | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |8:45 pm | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |9:30 pm | CBS
Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |6 pm | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |8:30 pm | TBS
Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |2 pm | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |4:55 pm | CBS
Saturday, April 1 (Final Four. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream|6 pm | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |8:30 pm | CBS
Monday, April 3 (National championship game).
- TBD vs. TBD live stream |9 pm ET | CBS