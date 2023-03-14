March Madness 2023: How to Stream, NCAA Tournament Dates, Locations, TV Schedules, and More

March Madness 2023 will feature 68 best basketball teams in the US battling for the final four and national championship. Fans can watch the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments live online from the comfort of their homes on TV, various streaming platforms, or the official website.

Men's basketball games will be available on CBS, TBS, TNT, or truTV. Meanwhile, the women's basketball tournament will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, and ESPNU. The viewers should subscribe live TV streaming services with access to these channels to watch the games live online.

FuboTV, Paramount+ Premium, Sling TV subscribers with Blue Plan, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV provide access to TBS, TNT or truTV, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, and ABC. The fans can also watch the men's and women's basketball tournaments live online on the March Madness official website or app.

The fans can look forward to some Cinderella stories, buzzer-beaters, and unforeseen upsets again this year. Here is a complete guide to the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament for March Madness 2023, including live streaming details and TV schedules.

March Madness Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule

First Four: March 14-15 at 6:40 pm EST on truTV

First Round: March 16-17 at 12:15 pm EST on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV

Second Round: March 18-19 at 12:10 pm EST on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV

Sweet 16: March 23-24 at 6:30 pm EST on CBS and TBS

Elite Eight: March 25 at 6:09 pm EST and March 26 at 2:20 pm EST on CBS and TBS

Final Four: April 1 at 6:09 pm EST on CBS

NCAA Championship Game: April 3 at 9:20 pm EST on CBS

March Madness Women's Basketball Tournament Schedule

First Four: March 15-16 on ESPNU and ESPN2

First Round: March 17-18

Second Round: March 19-20

Sweet 16: March 24-25 on ESPN

Elite Eight: March 26-27 on ESPN

Final Four: March 31 at 9:30 pm EST on ESPN

NCAA Championship Game: April 2 at 3 pm EST on ABC

March Madness 2023 Live Stream Details, TV Times, Schedules

Tuesday, March 14 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)

No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16. Texas A&M CC | 6:30 pm | truTV

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 11 Mississippi St. | 9 pm | truTV

Wednesday, March 15 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern| 6:30 pm | truTV

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State | 9 pm | truTV

Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | noon| CBS

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia |12:30 pm | truTV

No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:20 pm | TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas |1:50 pm | TBS

No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama |2:30 pm | CBS

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St.|3 pm | truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona |3:50 pm | TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas |4:20 pm | TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa |6:45 pm | TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke |7 pm | CBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas |7:15 pm | TBS

No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern |7:25 pm | truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston |9:15 pm | TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee |9:30 pm | CBS

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M |9:45 pm | TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA |9:55 pm | truTV

Friday, March 17 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State |noon |CBS

No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:30 pm | truTV

No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:20 pm | TNT

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's | 1:50 pm | TBS

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette| 2:30 pm | CBS

No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3 pm | truTV

No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton| 3:50 pm | TNT

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:20 pm | TBS

No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue| 6:45 pm | TNT

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7 pm | CBS

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:15 pm | TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga| 7:25 pm | truTV

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:15 pm | TNT

No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:30 pm | CBS

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:45 pm | TBS

No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:55 pm | truTV

Saturday, March 18 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)

TBD vs. TBD live stream | noon | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream| 2:30 pm | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream| 5 pm | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream |6 pm | TNT

TBD vs. TBD live stream |7 pm | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream |7:30 pm | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream |8:30 pm | TNT

TBD vs. TBD live stream |9:30 pm | TBS

Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)

TBD vs. TBD live stream | noon | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 2:30 pm | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 5 pm | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6 pm | TNT

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7 pm | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7:30 pm | truTV

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:30 pm | TNT

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9:30 pm | TBS

Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16. All times Eastern)

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6:15 pm | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream |7 pm | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream |8:45 pm | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream |9:30 pm | CBS

Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16. All times Eastern)

TBD vs. TBD live stream |6:15 pm | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream |7 pm | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream |8:45 pm | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream |9:30 pm | CBS

Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8. All times Eastern)

TBD vs. TBD live stream |6 pm | TBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream |8:30 pm | TBS

Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8. All times Eastern)

TBD vs. TBD live stream |2 pm | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream |4:55 pm | CBS

Saturday, April 1 (Final Four. All times Eastern)

TBD vs. TBD live stream|6 pm | CBS

TBD vs. TBD live stream |8:30 pm | CBS

Monday, April 3 (National championship game).