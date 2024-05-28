Meghan Markle Slammed by Nigerian First Lady Over 'Disrespectful' Outfits!

Meghan Markle's recent visit to Nigeria with Prince Harry has ignited controversy. Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, criticized the Duchess of Sussex for disrespecting Nigerian culture through her fashion choices.

A video circulating on social media platform X shows the First Lady expressing her disapproval of Meghan's outfits during the tour. Markle, who visited Nigeria for three days earlier this month, made several wardrobe changes. Vogue praised her attire, calling it "some of the best of her on-duty style," but Senator Tinubu was not impressed.

During a speech marking President Bola Tinubu's first year in office, the First Lady took a veiled swipe at Meghan while praising Nigerian women's contributions to society. The speech, broadcast on Arise News and later posted on X, highlighted the importance of cultural preservation.

"We have to salvage our children. They forget that Nigeria is beautiful. You can see what they showcase on stage. We are fashionable; we see what is going on," Tinubu said.

She criticized Meghan's attire, saying, "We are not having the Met Gala here. The nakedness is just everywhere, and the men are well-clothed. We don't accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful."

Directly addressing Meghan, Tinubu added, "They do not want to mimic and try to emulate film stars from America. They don't know where they come from. Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? We know who we are. Don't lose who you are."

The First Lady's remarks have sparked a debate online, with many Nigerians supporting her stance on cultural preservation and modesty. Others, however, feel that the criticism was harsh and that Meghan's outfits were respectful and stylish.

The visit to Nigeria was part of a broader tour by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aimed at strengthening ties with African nations and highlighting important social issues. Despite the criticism, Meghan and Harry engaged in various activities, meeting with local leaders and participating in community events.

As of now, Meghan Markle has not yet responded to the First Lady's comments. The incident has drawn international attention, highlighting the complexities of cultural differences and the varying expectations of public figures when they travel abroad.