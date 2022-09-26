'Prince Harry Just As Rude and Dismissive as Wife Meghan Markle', Sent Horrible Emails to Senior Aides before Quitting Royal Life: Report

Prince Harry was just as dismissive to the senior aides at the Palace as wife Meghan Markle, claims a report. The Queen and and then Prince Charles' private secretaries Edward Young and Clive Alderton were among the staffers at the receiving end, claims Valentine Low, the author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

A source said that He (Harry) used to send them horrible emails... "so rude". "Young women were broken by their behavior." Valentine made bombshell claims that aides were left so traumatized by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they called themselves the "Sussex Survivors Club". They also labelled Meghan a "narcissistic sociopath" and said to have been played by her and Harry.

Harry's Mistrust of Courtiers

The book claims that Harry definitely had mistrust of the courtiers at Buckingham Palace and his father's palace. It says that he would use this phrase the whole time 'the palace syndrome', when one won't fight the battles he wants because you have been institutionalized. Sources said Harry and Meghan's sense of frustration and their suspicion of the palace establishment was already causing problems.

Run Over by Meghan and Harry

Low's book highlights that Sam Cohen, the private secretar, Sarah Latham â€“ PR executive, and Marnie Gaffney, the assistant press secretary, were left stunned by Harry and Meghan's behavior. One source attributed this problem to everyone in the palace being "too genteel and civil". They said they have no idea what to do when someone decides not to be civil. "They were run over by her, and then run over by Harry."

Moreover, a former royal aide claimed that Meghan and Harry repeatedly called them while out to dinner on a Friday night, only to berate the staffer. They alleged, as per the report, "Every 10 minutes I had to go outside to be screamed at by her and Harry. It was, 'I can't believe you have done this. You've let me down. What were you thinking?' It went on for a couple of hours."