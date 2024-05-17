Prince William, King Charles Left 'Absolutely Furious' Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigeria Trip, Royal Author Claims

The family feud is getting dirtier. Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan Markle, 42, recently visited Nigeria in a royal-style tour despite stepping down from their roles as working royals in 2020. Author and royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror that the couple's trip "confirmed the worst fears" of Harry's family and left Prince William and King Charles "absolutely furious."

"Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there — the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled," he said. "Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him." Harry and Meghan have often upset the royals with their actions.

Royal Fury

"Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don't like it one bit.," Quinn added.

Quinn said that Harry and Meghan seem to have "gone rogue" and claimed that the Firm has been concerned they would "try to pull a fast one."

"For Charles and William, it's as if Meghan and Harry are saying, 'We don't need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like,'" he added.

The couple were invited to Nigeria by the country's chief of defense staff, its highest-ranking military official.

Sources within the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office told The Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan were "visiting Nigeria in a private capacity" and that the UK Government was not involved in "arranging or facilitating" their activities.

Nevertheless, the visit had all the hallmarks of a traditional royal tour.

During their stay in the country Markle referred to as "my country," the Duchess of Sussex co-hosted a Women in Leadership event with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization.

The mother of two described their three-day trip as "eye-opening" and "humbling" as she learned more about her heritage.

Royal Appearance and Royal Attitude

The couple, who were presented with a traditional wooden beaded necklace, also visited children at the Lights Academy in Abuja, where they were welcomed by cheering crowds.

Harry also met with injured service members at a military hospital.

In 2014, Harry launched the Invictus Games, a multisport, Paralympics-style event for injured service members and veterans.

Harry and Meghan also attended a training session for the organization "Nigeria: Unconquered." Later, they went to a reception hosted by the Chief of Defense Staff to honor military families.

Royal expert Michael Cole told MailOnline that although the couple were on "a private visit by two royal personages," they "exploited their royal status to the very limit and in every way, trying to give the impression that it was the real thing."