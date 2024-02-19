People's Choice Awards 2024 Complete Winners List: BTS Member Jungkook, Stray Kids, and More

People's Choice Awards 2024 winners were announced by a star-studded lineup of presenters during a worldwide live telecast from the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica in California on Sunday (February 18) at 8:00 pm EST. BTS member Jungkook, Stray Kids, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Beyonce were some winners of the award night.
Simu Liu hosted the annual award ceremony this year. Sydney Sweeney, Jeremy Renner, Megan Fox, Jon Hamm, Victoria Monét, Abigail Spencer, Donald Faison, Joe Manganiello, Jon Cryer, Kathryn Hahn, and Lucy Hale were some presenters at the award night. Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, and Lenny Kravitz performed at the annual award show.
BTS member Jungkook bagged the Male Artist of the Year. Taylor Swift received four awards -- Female Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Social Celebrity of the Year, and Concert Tour of the Year. Nicki Minaj won two awards -- Collaboration Song of the Year and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. Beyonce received the R&B Artist of the Year award.
Here is the complete winners' list of People's Choice Awards 2024, including the Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.
People's Choice Awards 2024 Complete Winners List:
Movie of the Year
- Barbie - WINNER
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film
- The Little Mermaid
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Action Movie of the Year
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - WINNER
- The Marvels
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Comedy Movie of the Year
- 80 for Brady
- Anyone but You
- Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
- Asteroid City
- Barbie - WINNER
- Cocaine Bear
- No Hard Feelings
- Wonka
Drama Movie of the Year
- Creed III
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Leave the World Behind
- M3GAN
- Oppenheimer - WINNER
- Scream VI
- The Color Purple
Male Movie Star of the Year
- Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
- Chris Pratt for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Keanu Reeves for John Wick: Chapter 4
- Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan for Creed III
- Ryan Gosling for Barbie - WINNER
- Timothée Chalamet for Wonka
- Tom Cruise for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Female Movie Star of the Year
- Florence Pugh for Oppenheimer
- Halle Bailey for The Little Mermaid
- Jenna Ortega for Scream VI
- Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings
- Julia Roberts for Leave the World Behind
- Margot Robbie for Barbie - WINNER
- Rachel Zegler for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Viola Davis for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Action Movie Star of the Year
- Brie Larson for The Marvels
- Chris Pratt for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Gal Gadot for Heart of Stone
- Jason Momoa for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Keanu Reeves for John Wick: Chapter 4
- Rachel Zegler for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - WINNER
- Tom Cruise for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Viola Davis for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Comedy Movie Star of the Year
- Adam Sandler for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
- Glen Powell for Anyone but You
- Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings - WINNER
- Margot Robbie for Barbie
- Ryan Gosling for Barbie
- Scarlett Johansson for Asteroid City
- Sydney Sweeney for Anyone but You
- Timothée Chalamet for Wonka
Drama Movie Star of the Year
- Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
- Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple
- Florence Pugh for Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi for Priscilla
- Jenna Ortega for Scream VI - WINNER
- Julia Roberts for Leave the World Behind
- Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan for Creed III
Movie Performance of the Year
- America Ferrera for Barbie - WINNER
- Charles Melton for May December
- Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple
- Jacob Elordi for Saltburn
- Melissa McCarthy for The Little Mermaid
- Natalie Portman for May December
- Simu Liu for Barbie
- Viola Davis for Air
Show of the Year
- Grey's Anatomy - WINNER
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Last of Us
- Vanderpump Rules
Comedy Show of the Year
- Abbott Elementary
- And Just Like That...
- Never Have I Ever
- Only Murders in the Building - WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- Young Sheldon
Drama Show of the Year
- Chicago Fire
- Ginny & Georgia
- Grey's Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Outer Banks
- Succession
- The Last of Us - WINNER
- The Morning Show
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year
- Ahsoka
- American Horror Story: Delicate
- Black Mirror
- Ghosts
- Loki - WINNER
- Secret Invasion
- The Mandalorian
- The Witcher
Reality Show of the Year
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
- Below Deck
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Selling Sunset
- The Kardashians - WINNER
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Vanderpump Rules
Competition Show of the Year
- America's Got Talent
- American Idol
- Big Brother
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Survivor
- The Voice - WINNER
Bingeworthy Show of the Year
- Beef
- Citadel
- Jury Duty
- Love Is Blind
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- The Crown
- The Night Agent
- The Summer I Turned Pretty - WINNER
Male TV Star of the Year
- Chase Stokes for Outer Banks
- Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
- Kieran Culkin for Succession
- Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us - WINNER
- Samuel L. Jackson for Secret Invasion
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
- Tom Hiddleston for Loki
Female TV Star of the Year
- Ali Wong for Beef
- Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso
- Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show
- Mariska Hargitay for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show
- Rosario Dawson for Ahsoka
- Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building - WINNER
Comedy TV Star of the Year
- Ali Wong for Beef
- Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso
- Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear - WINNER
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
Drama TV Star of the Year
- Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us
- Chase Stokes for Outer Banks
- Ice-T for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show - WINNER
- Kieran Culkin for Succession
- Mariska Hargitay for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us
- Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show
TV Performance of the Year
- Adjoa Andoh for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
- Billie Eilish for Swarm - WINNER
- Jon Hamm for The Morning Show
- Matt Bomer for Fellow Travelers
- Meryl Streep for Only Murders in the Building
- Steven Yeun for Beef
- Storm Reid for The Last of Us
Reality TV Star of the Year
- Ariana Madix for Vanderpump Rules
- Chrishell Stause for Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss for The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian for The Kardashians - WINNER
- Kim Kardashian for The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino for Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Competition Contestant of the Year
- Anetra for RuPaul's Drag Race
- Ariana Madix for Dancing with the Stars - WINNER
- Charity Lawson for The Bachelorette
- Iam Tongi for American Idol
- Keke Palmer for That's My Jam
- Sasha Colby for RuPaul's Drag Race
- Theresa Nist for The Golden Bachelor
- Xochitl Gomez for Dancing with the Stars
Daytime Talk Show of the Year
- Good Morning America
- LIVE with Kelly and Mark
- Sherri
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show - WINNER
- The View
- Today
Nighttime Talk Show of the Year
- Hart to Heart
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - WINNER
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Host of the Year
- Gordon Ramsay for Hell's Kitchen
- Jimmy Fallon for That's My Jam - WINNER
- Nick Cannon for The Masked Singer
- Padma Lakshmi for Top Chef
- RuPaul for RuPaul's Drag Race
- Ryan Seacrest for American Idol
- Steve Harvey for Celebrity Family Feud
- Terry Crews for America's Got Talent
Male Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Jack Harlow
- Jung Kook - WINNER
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Female Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Lainey Wilson
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift - WINNER
Male Country Artist of the Year
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- HARDY
- Jelly Roll - WINNER
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
Female Country Artist of the Year
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson - WINNER
- Megan Moroney
- Shania Twain
Male Latin Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny - WINNER
- Bizarrap
- Feid
- Maluma
- Manuel Turizo
- Ozuna
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
Female Latin Artist of the Year
- Ángela Aguilar
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira - WINNER
- Young Miko
Pop Artist of the Year
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Jung Kook
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift - WINNER
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Nicki Minaj - WINNER
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
R&B Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé - WINNER
- Brent Faiyaz
- Janelle Monáe
- SZA
- Tems
- The Weeknd
- Usher
- Victoria Monét
New Artist of the Year
- Coi Leray
- Ice Spice - WINNER
- Jelly Roll
- Jung Kook
- Noah Kahan
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Stephen Sanchez
Group/Duo of the Year
- Dan + Shay
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Jonas Brothers
- Old Dominion
- Paramore
- Stray Kids -WINNER
- Tomorrow X Together
Song of the Year
- Dance The Night by Dua Lipa
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Fukumean by Gunna
- greedy by Tate McRae
- Last Night by Morgan Wallen
- Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER
Album of the Year
- Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus
- For All The Dogs by Drake
- Gettin' Old by Luke Combs
- Guts by Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER
- Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G
- Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana by Bad Bunny
- One Thing at a Time by Morgan Wallen
- Pink Friday 2 by Nicki Minaj
Collaboration Song of the Year
- All My Life by Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- Barbie World by Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua - WINNER
- Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
- First Person Shooter by Drake feat. J. Cole
- I Remember Everything by Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
- Seven by Jung Kook feat. Latto
- TQG by Karol G, Shakira
- Un x100to by Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
Concert Tour of the Year
- +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
- Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour
- Love On Tour, Harry Styles
- Luke Combs World Tour
- One Night At A Time World Tour, Morgan Wallen
- P!nk Summer Carnival
- Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - WINNER
Social Celebrity of the Year
- Britney Spears
- Dwayne Johnson
- Kim Kardashian
- Kylie Jenner
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift - WINNER
Comedy Act of the Year
- Baby J, John Mulaney
- Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
- God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
- I'm An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
- Off The Record, Trevor Noah
- Reality Check, Kevin Hart
- Selective Outrage, Chris Rock - WINNER
- Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
Athlete of the Year
- Coco Gauff
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Simone Biles
- Stephen Curry
- Travis Kelce - WINNER