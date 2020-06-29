Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie, best known for playing the superhero 'Falcon' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said that he was disturbed at several levels by the lack of diversity in Marvel's movies.

The 41-year-old actor has essayed the role of the superhero seven times in the MCU, beginning with Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. Mackie spoke about the importance and need for diversity in Disney's Marvel films.

Talking About Black Lives Matter movement

Asked about the Black Lives Matter movement, Mackie said: "When The Falcon And The Winter Soldier comes out, I'm the lead. When Snowpiercer came out, you're the lead. We have the power and the ability to ask those questions. It really bothered me that I've done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white."

Mackie continued: "We've had one Black producer; his name was Nate Moore. He produced Black Panther. But then when you do Black Panther, you have a Black director, Black producer, a Black costume designer, a Black stunt choreographer. And I'm like, that's more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they're not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?"

Hiring The Best for The Job

He went on to address the changes he would like to see in hiring practices, reported Variety.



"My big push with Marvel is to hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we're going to get the best two women, we're going to get the best two men. Fine. I'm cool with those numbers for the next 10 years. Because it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their résumé to get them other jobs. If we've got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out. And that's something as leading men that we can go in and push for," he said.

