McKenna Kindred: Married Former Teacher Proposed Student to Switch to Snapchat to Hide Affair After Hours-Long Sexual Encounter

Married former high school teacher McKenna Kindred proposed switching to Snapchat so she could secretly exchange explicit messages with a teenage student she was sexually abusing, court records show. "Hm, next time I need to relearn Snapchat haha," Kindred, now 27, texted the 17-year-old boy during the affair, which began while she was his teacher at Central Valley High School in Spokane, Washington.

The conniving text was sent after the two had already spent roughly three and a half hours having sex at Kindred's shared home in November 2022, while her unsuspecting husband was out of town on a hunting trip, with no idea what her sex-manic wife was doing.

Addicted to Sex

"Mom glad I can satisfy you," the teen kicked off the text thread. After she liked the message, the boy went on to ask whether she had used a sex toy while thinking of him. "I did," she creepily replied.

"You should've video it and kept it," the teenager replied, which led Kindred to suggest that he show her how to use Snapchat the next time they saw each other.

Snapchat is widely used because it lets people send photos and videos — known as "snaps" — that vanish after they're opened.

Court documents show that by then, the two had already been sharing explicit messages, images, and videos across social media for several months, starting after the teen discovered Kindred's Instagram account in June 2022.

"When other girls talk about you in my class I could feel myself getting mad," she wrote in one message.

Predator Teacher

As talk of McKenna's abuse of the student began circulating at the school, the teen's friends turned over screenshots of the explicit messages to administrators in December 2022. The district placed Kindred on administrative leave, and she later stepped down from her position in 2023.

She ultimately pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual misconduct. While she did not receive a prison sentence, she was sentenced to two years of probation, fined $700, and required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Kindred broke down in tears as she apologized to the teenager in court.

"I know this past year has been incredibly difficult for all involved. As a result of my actions, I've lost my career, valuable friendships, freedoms and have let down countless people who placed their trust in me," she said.

At the sentencing hearing, the victim's mother, Ashley Beckley, said Kindred started grooming her son at age 16, and that her abuse of authority forced him to leave in-person schooling, harming his social life as well as his emotional and academic development.

"A light he used to carry has been dimmed," she said.

Three months later, Kindred and her seemingly loyal husband moved hundreds of miles away to Idaho.

It remains unclear whether the disgraced former teacher has been employed since she voluntarily surrendered her teaching license after an investigation by the Idaho Standards Commission.