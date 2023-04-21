McKenna Kindred: Washington Teacher Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with Teen Student, Fumed Over Attention He Received from Other Girls

A former Central Valley High School teacher is facing several charges, accused of having a months-long sexual relationship with a male student.

As reported by KREM, the Central Valley School District says the teacher was immediately placed on leave after the allegations came to light last December.

'I Really Like Being Touched by You'

Court documents say the 24-year-old teacher exchanged inappropriate videos and messages with the student over Instagram, and the two had sex at her home. When questioned by detectives, the student said he first messaged 24-year-old Mckenna Kindred in June. Kindred was a teacher at his school, and she responded, according to court documents.

The two exchanged inappropriate messages, photos and nude videos. The student said they also made out in Kindred's classroom when no other students were around. According to court docs, some of the messages Kindred sent to the boy include: "When other girls talk about you in my class, I could feel myself getting mad," "We almost got caught," and "I really like being touched by you."

Kindred Allegedly Invited Student to Her Town Home for Sex

Authorities say their relationship continued through the summer and into the fall of 2022. According to court docs, Kindred invited the student over to her town home, where they had sex.

A month later, on Dec. 1, two Central Valley students reported the relationship to school administrators. Kindred was placed on leave and the school contacted the sheriff's office and the boy's mom.

She searched her son's phone and found the inappropriate messages. A judge granted the mother's request for temporary protection order. Kindred was formally charged last week with sexual misconduct in the first degree and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Central Valley School District Releases Statement

In a statement to KREM, a district spokesperson said: "We recognize and understand the concerns regarding the charges filed towards the teacher. Please know that we take these matters very seriously as student safety is our utmost priority. This is a legal matter with the prosecuting attorney's office. The teacher in question has submitted her resignation."

Kindred has not yet been arrested, the local news outlet said. However, she has received a summons to appear in court. She is scheduled to be arraigned May 3, 2023.