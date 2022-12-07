Maura Higgins Pulls Out of British Fashion Awards at Last Minute After Designer Scott Henshall Creates 'Inappropriate' Frontless Gown

Maura Higgins was forced to pull out of the British Fashion Awards at the last minute due to her "inappropriate" frontless gown that appeared to show her breasts. Higgins had initially claimed that the racy costume was not appropriate for the occasion but it has now been revealed that she is furious with her costume designer.

Higgins is said to have been furious with top designer Scott Henshall, 47, because he chose Lady Victoria Hervey ahead of the event and "left her alone for over three hours." The Love Island actor, 32, allegedly lost her cool with Mulberry's former creative director when he failed to fulfill a previous commitment to "arrange a selection of shoes for her to wear."

Bare and Furious

The clothing, in Higgins' opinion, was "not very appropriate," and the fact that she had to cancel her appearance was a "nightmare." The celebrity uploaded a photo of herself getting dressed while donning a plunging black vest top with strappy straps.

However, Higgins, who is not afraid of showing flesh, opted to cancel her presence on the red carpet after changing into a shimmering silver dress with a V-style plunge that nearly reached her navel and left little to the imagination.

The stunning model dazzled in the cut-out suit, which was composed of a thin piece of material, leaving her brunette hair down to her waist in a loose, elegant style.

The halter-neck top was mostly frontless and backless, only protecting Higgins' nipples as she removed her bra underneath.

Offering an update to fans while getting ready, Maura explained: "BFA tonight... first time to have zero control on my outfit... excited to see what @scott_henshall has designed for me."

Bad Miss

However, it was not to be, as Henshall ended up dressing Higgins in something that she "wouldn't wear."

"I've had a bit of a nightmare. So obviously you can see I am fully ready. Glam team are on point as usual. Basically.... the dress, the shoes, everything wasn't something I'd wear," Higgins said.

"I don't really know what to say, it's like, I just feel it's not very appropriate for the Fashion Awards.

"I obviously do like to go daring, you guys know that, but I just feel, I don't know. It's just not right. So yeah, I've decided not to go. I'm still in the hotel as you can see."

Understandably, it was a bad miss for Higgins. A number of big names at the British Fashion Awards 2022 donned head-turning glamorous gowns.

Higgins reportedly is still furious with Scott. Scott burst onto the fashion scene in 1998, at the young age of 22, being the youngest designer to show at London Fashion Week.

Previously, he was hailed 'King of the Red Carpet', after creating a series of iconic dresses including dressing supermodel Jodie Kidd in a web of lace for the first Spider-Man premiere.