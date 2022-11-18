Heidi Klum Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction as Her Nipple Slips Out of Racy Bodysuit [WATCH]

Heidi Klum suffered a major wardrobe malfunction on Thursday while she was going live on Instagram. The 'America's Got Talent' judge ended up exposing her nipple while showing her racy white bodysuit. The 49-year-old supermodel was displaying her amazing body in the lingerie, but as she waved her blonde hair around, she unintentionally revealed her bust.

Klum initially didn't realize that her nipple had popped out of her bodysuit as she was clicking the fun photo but later when she did, she captioned the photo with smiley emojis. However, social media went wild following her wardrobe malfunction and the photos have since gone viral.

Out of the Box

Klum was letting everything loose while twirling her hair in her opulent bathroom. She also flaunted her exceptionally long legs and toned arms in the selfie. Everything was going fine but she accidentally ended up exposing her breasts.

For a fraction of a second, her nipple was exposed as Klum continued to click the selfie. Even her long blonde locks could her the nip-slip and Klum's breasts were left exposed. The TV personality also displayed her endless legs in the snap taken in her luxurious bathroom.

However, Klum soon realized the wardrobe malfunction but didn't stop from posting the NSFW photo. The "Project Runway" alum captioned the photo, "MOOD," substituting the Os with smiley face emojis, perhaps acknowledging the nip slip.

This was a markedly different look than her last headline-making appearance, when she dressed as a worm for her annual Halloween party. The worm did not appear to have nipples.

Smoking Hot at 49

Earlier this week the blonde bombshell shared behind-the-scenes outtakes from Germany's Next Top Model on Instagram. The style icon wore a dark denim co-ord set that featured a bust-baring top and chic bottoms.

She carefully exited a trailer on the set and added a pair of big tan-colored sunglasses. Heidi used the hashtags "#setlife" and "#GNTM2023" while tagging fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. She also included a red heart emoji.

Besides, Klum recently showed her love for her 33-year-old musician spouse Tom Kaulitz on social media. She shared a photo of them kissing earlier this month as they were both looking into the camera.

Additionally, she posted a brief video clip including a song from his band Tokio Hotel. She also included a visual GIF that had the words "love you" written in white letters with hearts. The couple are married since 2019 and are often spotted together at parties.