Irina Shayk: Russian Supermodel Who Recently Worked With Beyonce Backs Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine; Promotes War Symbol 'Z', Receives Massive Backlash

A Russian supermodel is receiving massive backlash from users after it appeared that she supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Irina Shayk shared a post on her Instagram handle by using 'Z', which is Russia's symbol of war in Ukraine.

The anti-Ukrainian Z symbol is used by the model on her Instagram story. She shared a picture of food and captioned it "Russianzz". Social media users are now targeting the model as they claim that by using the 'Z' symbol Shayk is supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

Shayk posted the picture of her food, which appeared to be a potato said dish, with the caption Russianzz on Wednesday.

Months before, the model opposed Russia's war in Ukraine. Soon after, Russian troops invaded Kyiv, on February 28, she shared No to War on her Instagram profile. The model also urged the people to donate to Red Cross and UNICEF to help Ukraine amid the war.

What Does Z Mean?

When Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, 'Z' symbol was scratched on their tanks and armored vehicles including tanks and helicopters.

Russian Defense Ministry later clarified that Z is for Za Pobedu, which means "For Victory", according to Newsweek.

However, it's not clear from Shayk's Russianzz caption whether she supports the war or not. But a large number of netizens are endorsing speculation that she is supporting Putin's invasion.

"Irina Shaykâ€”world-famous model from Russia who's recently worked for @Beyonce, Jean Paul Gaultier, Burberry, &othersâ€”posted a weird cryptic story on Instagram with the word "Russianzz". I really hope these brands reconsider working with her when Russia uses Z to kill Ukrainians," said Maria Romanenko, a Ukrainian journalist.

Who Is Irina Shayk?

Shayk is also known as Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova. Born on January 6, 1986, Shayk rose to international fame in 2007 as the face of the lingerie brand Intimissi. She has also appeared on the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Since then, Shayk has appeared in advertising campaigns and runway shows for many major fashion brands. She is also well-known for her high-profile relationships with famous men, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bradley Cooper and Kanye West. She shares one child with Cooper, according to People.

