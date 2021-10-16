Majority of Investors Prefer Buying Shiba Inu than its Spin-off Floki, Poll Shows

David Gokhshtein, the founder of Gokhshtein Media and CEO of PAC Protocol held a poll on his Twitter handle with close to half a million followers asking investors which coin would they prefer taking an entry position right now and gave two options- Shiba Inu and its spin-off Floki.

The results showcased that Shiba Inu is presently dominating the alt-coin market after it shot up +360% during the first week of October as 72% of respondents chose Shiba Inu and only 28% respondents chose to invest in Floki.

Shiba Inu, which was the superstar of September, spilled over its fame in October as well and is at present among the most talked about cryptocurrency in the world only below giants Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Also, chart shows that investors who threw in a mere $1,000 in Shiba Inu during October 2020 and held it up until the first week of October 2021, the value has increased to $217 million.

In October 2020, Shiba Inu was trading with 10 'zeroes' and now a year later, the coin has managed to knock out six 'zeroes' from its trade and is up and running in the indices with only four 'zeroes'. The growth for investors who took early position in the coin has been phenomenal.

SHIB at present remains extremely bullish in the market and analysts predict the coin could further shoot up in price in the coming months and reach a new all time high.

The bullish sentiments can also be attributed to reports that Robinhood is looking to list Shiba Inu on their platform after Coinbase and Binance listed it.

Reports state that Robinhood doesn't want to miss out on the larger share of the revenue pie SHIB has to offer and the trading platform would list the coin after they release their much awaited 'crypto wallet'.

Robinhood's 'crypto wallet' could be a game changer in the crypto market as it would make it easier for retail investors to buy and sell their desired tokens with ease and Robinhood reaches millions of investors across the United States.

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00002576 and is up +2.34% in the days trade.