Here's How Many Zeroes Shiba Inu Knocked off From September 2020 to 2021

Shiba Inu had a stellar performance in September as it got listed on top trading platforms such as eToro, WeBull, Coinbase Pro, Binance and Coinbase. Reports are also doing the rounds that Robinhood doesn't want to miss out on the larger share of the revenue pie and will list SHIB after they release their much awaited 'crypto wallet'.

Since September 2020 to September 2021, Shiba Inu has knocked out quite a few zeroes from its trade, making the investor community happy and content with the development. On September 2020, Shiba Inu was trading with 'nine' zeroes and fast-forward to September 2021, SHIB has knocked out 'four' zeroes from its trade and is up in the indices with only 'five' zeroes.

In a year's time, Shiba Inu has managed to knock out 'four' zeroes, take on Dogecoin, release Shiba Swap, get listed on top trading exchanges, whales making entry due to price opportunity, attracted heavy buying pressure and less selling pressure, and also becomes the third most talked about cryptocurrency in the world just behind giants Bitcoin and Ethereum.

SHIB has by far turned out to be the superstar of September with quite a few achievements and seems like its price is currently at a pivotal point where it could propel itself to new weekly or even monthly highs.

In terms of popularity, SHIB is taking Doge head-on and is staying true to its tagline 'the Dogecoin killer' as reports show that more than 1 million investors have kept the coin in their watchlist section and the number is edging Doge. While 1,116,959 investors have kept Shiba Inu on their watchlist, 1,126,802 have kept Doge on their watchlist. SHIB is only 9,843 from breaching Doge's watchlist number.

A lot of whales have taken entry position in Shiba Inu since the last week of July and the numbers grew in August. Just recently, a mysterious and unidentified whale purchased a staggering 699 billion SHIB coins in Binance paying a whopping $5 million, reported WhaleStats, which tracks real-time whale movements in the crypto market.

Shiba Inu, at the time of publishing, was trading at $ 0.0000071 and is up +1.30% in the days trade. The coins sentiments appears to be bullish and the price is expected to shoot up to new weekly highs.