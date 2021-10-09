Shiba Inu Investors Believe the '1 Cent Dream' Isn't Far Away; They Could be Right

All it takes to break away from the shackles of 'zeroes' is a chain of bull runs similar to what Shiba Inu experienced in the first week of October where it rose to +360% in a span of three days and knocked out a zero from its trade.

Deleting zeroes isn't something new to SHIB as the coin has successfully managed to remove five 'zeroes' from October 2020 to 2021. Same time last year, Shiba Inu was trading with nine 'zeroes' and in 2022 at around the same period, it could remove a few more.

After trading in red and being down for close to five months since Bitcoin's crash in May 2021, Shiba Inu investors seem to have got a breath of fresh air with an enthusiasm like no other.

Crypto and stock market analyst Del Crxpto is confident in his beliefs that Shiba Inu will reach the milestone of 1 Cent sooner than expected and if the coin maintains the same momentum for many more bull runs, it could eventually continue to get Dogecoin level gains.

Del is so firm and confident that SHIB would hit the 1 Cent mark soon, that he went ahead and filed to trademark the phrases 1 Cent Dream and its hashtag, signifying Shiba Inu's goal is closer than it appears. He took to Twitter announcing, ''I have officially filed to trademark the phrases "1 Cent Dream" & "#1CentDream"!!!''

''Why do I believe the #1CentDream will be a reality for $SHIB? Because I am a macroeconomic analyst, and thus I have a full understanding of how much money there is in the world,'' he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he said, ''$SHIB is turning heads and worldwide people are starting to take notice!'' and continued John Lennon's lyric, ''You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one.''

However, the phrase seems to have caught up really quick in the crypto sphere as thousands of investors are supporting the '1 Cent Dream' in order to make their lives merrier with better financial freedom.

If there's one crypto that took the world by storm, it has to be Shiba Inu and the coin is still displaying bullish sentiments and can shoot up further in the coming days.

Shiba Inu at the time of publishing was trading at $0.00002624 and is up +3.03% in the days trade.