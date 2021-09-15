Robinhood 'Hints' at Getting Shiba Inu on Board After Binance Lists SHIB

Binance U.S. just announced they would list Shiba Inu on their platform last night and the meme-currency is all set to debut on the trading platform from Wednesday giving access to millions of investors to buy and sell the coin with the click of a button than use tedious exchange swaps.

The International Business Times was the first to report in July that Binance had shown interest in Shiba Inu and had purchased 83.6 trillion tokens paying more than $500 million hinting that they could be well on their way to list SHIB on their platform.

After eToro, WeBull, Coinbase Pro and Binance listing Shiba Inu, Robinhood is now facing the heat on missing out on the third most talked about cryptocurrency in the world.

Trading exchanges want to cash in on the growing popularity of meme-coins among millennials and first-time buyers. Exchanges have realized that meme-currencies have a potential to bring in bigger revenues in the future and Robinhood feels they're missing out on the larger part of the revenue share.

Meme-currencies have taken major share of the spotlight in 2021 and mostly millennials and first-time buyers are drawn towards the coin in the hopes of making it big and are investing big amounts of money as its available for less than a Cent.

The International Business Times sent a poser question to Robinhood once again after Binance listed it, and asked if they would add Shiba Inu on their platform. While last time Robinhood sent a confusing answer, this time they got straight to the point.

Robinhood this time 'hinted' that they might be well on their way to list Shiba Inu and we had previously reported that Robinhood would announce a SHIB listing sometime in September 2021 itself.

The response from Robinhood's customer service read, ''Moving forward, we plan to support the ability to buy and sell other cryptocurrencies, specially Shiba Inu on our platform and will be sure to let you know as more become available.''

Also, just two weeks before the Binance listing, Shiba Inu saw whales making an entry position and purchased billions and trillions of coins. Just an hour ago, a new whale bought 149,987,742,834 SHIB coins worth a staggering $1,006,417, reports from WhaleStats show.

Now that Shiba Inu is being listed on top exchanges around the world, the coin's price is expected to shoot up further as many new investors have access to trade. Shiba Inu at the time of publishing was trading at $0.00000678 and is up +3.35% in the days trade.