Lourdes Leon, a model, is turning heads with her perfect bikini body on a beach. The 23-year-old daughter to pop icon Madonna is currently on vacation in the Maldives, although it didn't look like this beauty was left alone. Pictures of Lourdes soaking up the sun in a tiny bikini has surfaced online.

Lourdes was not alone on the beach as she showcased her trimmed body in a mismatched bikini – yellow on top and floral-print down below. The model was with long-term beau Jonathan Puglia and she seems to be managing to enjoy some quality time with him.

Lourdes and Jonathan were first snapped together back in 2016. Lourdes tends to keep her head down. That said, she has been described as "it" girl by W Magazine. 2019 saw Lourdes land herself a contract with the Italian fashion brand Miu Miu.

Madonna herself has expressed in the past how she feels about her elder daughter. "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn't have the same drive," the singer said of her eldest daughter.

Madonna formulated her thoughts more extensively when it came to social media and the impact it has on her daughter.

"And again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, 'People are going to give me things because I'm her daughter.' I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, for instance, who have to work through that 'Oh yea, you're the daughter of..' – and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do," she said. "She grew up with money, and I didn't. So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best," Madonna added.

Meanwhile, her 61-year-old mom Madonna is at present dating 25-year-old Ahlamalik Williams.

Lourdes isn't active on Instagram, choosing to stay away from social media. She's also never giving a proper sit-down interview. Lourdes joins other celebrities who are known for staying off Instagram. MUC star Scarlett Johansson, "Friends with benefits" actress Mila Kunis, and "Maleficent" actress Angelina Jolie don't have accounts.