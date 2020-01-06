Angelina Jolie enjoyed some family time with her twins Knox and Vivienne during a shopping break in Los Angeles on Saturday. The actress stunned in a long black coat and knee-high leather boots.

The outing came after Jolie gave a shocking response when asked if she cheated with Brad Pitt while the actor was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

During her interview with Marie Claire, she condemned the cheating rumours, saying she has never slept with a married man.

"To be intimate with a married man, when my own father cheated on my mother, is not something I could forgive. I could not, could not look at myself in the mirror if I did that," Jolie said, adding that she isn't dating anybody at that time.

On Saturday, the mother-of-six vowed in her look, pairing her coat with a white midi dress in which she flashed a glimpse of her thigh with an angled cut out. Last month, Jolie was seen out on a trip with Vivienne and Knox for some last-minute Christmas shopping.

Jolie shares her six kids with her ex-husband Pitt, with whom she went public in 2006 after starring together in the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The two got married in 2014 and announced their split in 2016.

Since their split, Jolie and Pitt have been linked to several other stars. There have been false rumours about Pitt and Aniston getting back together. Some reports also claimed that the two were planning to get married again. However, these reports were debunked.

Despite their split, Jolie and Pitt are trying to work things out in co-parenting their children.

According to Hollywood Life, Jolie arranged to stay in Los Angeles for the holidays, so the kids could spend some quality time with Pitt.

"They will share time with the kids equally over Christmas, that is how they did it last year and this year will be no different," a source said. Another added: "Brad is busy getting ready for award season and looking forward to all of that but he is very interested in relaxing during the holiday season and see his kids... He will make it personal as he, like all greats dads, cherish moments like this — and this will be no different... He just wants them to be happy this holiday season and he will be happy spending time with them. He is looking forward to a great normal holiday with no drama."