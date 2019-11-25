Since making her first appearance in Iron Man, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) has donned several versions of her costume from wearing the SHIELD stealth suit to going for a much modified tactical style wear after the Civil War events. Though her costume didn't get an entire makeover like other MCU characters, Natasha's suit has had few subtle advancements over the years leading up to her final appearance in Avengers: Endgame.

The upcoming Black Widow movie will see Natasha Romanoff yet again in her stealth spy suit but as usual, with a few style changes. But the costume worn in Avengers: Endgame will be her last due to her demise but the suit designer did have another version in mind as well.

The Black Widow movie will see Scarlett Johansson wear her 8th and 9th version of her stealth suit in MCU

Concept artist Andy Park recently shared the artwork of Black Widow in her suit. The first version shows the approved costume that we witnessed in Avengers: Endgame. But in the second edition, the artist reveals an alternate design that seems to have been inspired by the Wakandan made suits.

"The 1st one was the approved costume you saw in the film. The 2nd was an alt version with a Wakanda flare," wrote Park in the post. You can check it out below.

The suit's Wakandan influence seems to have only taken inspiration in terms of design. Unlike Bucky Barnes' Wakandan steel-made arm, Black Widow's suit, even with the Wakandan flare wouldn't have been in-lined with Vibranium.

Black Widow movie's new costume sharing similarities to alternate Wakandan style suit?

From the looks of it, Though Park couldn't get the Wakanda flare design approved for Endgame, few elements from that edition can be noticed in the new costume (concept art) which will be revealed in Black Widow.

The anticipation for Black Widow movie among Marvel fans has slowly grown over the months with filming wrapping up in October. The movie turned heads when reports hit claiming Robert Downey Jr. would be reprising his role as Iron Man in the solo film.

Directed by Cate Shortland, the film also stars David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and O. T. Fagbenie. Black Widow hits theaters on May 1, 2020.