Lourdes Leon is reportedly supportive of Madonna's relationship with 25-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams. The 23-year-old artist feels its normal that her 61-year-old mother is dating someone so much younger.

Madonna sparked dating rumours after she was spotted cozying up to Williams in Miami, Florida over the weekend. In the images released by Daily Mail, he could be seen placing his hand around the singer's waist, while he stood directly behind her.

The two are currently on the road for Madonna's Madame X Tour. A source told Hollywood Life: "Madonna's daughter is totally used to her dating younger men. It's not an issue for her and it's just something she accepts as 'normal' for her mom. Madonna has Lourdes' full support to be with whoever she chooses. And she gives her daughter the same respect."

Another source shared: "Madonna loves the woman that Lourdes is becoming. And Lourdes knows full well the woman her mother is and has been her whole life. They are on the same page with so many things, their relationship is very strong. They both are women that know who they are and what they want and there is a respect between them."

Wendy Williams called Madonna "grandma" for dating 25-year-old dancer

The TV host threw shade at Like a Prayer hitmaker during the Hot Topics segment on The Wendy Willaims Show on 16 December. She said: "He is three years older than her daughter, Lourdes. They're all on the same vacation and there's old grandma booed up with a 25-year-old. Here's what I feel about stuff like that, because when I go out I get the side eye from young boys. But, here's the thing, it's supposed to be a one night stand, if that — not a boyfriend," she declared.

"You know what, she's become that old lady that I feel bad for," Wendy added. "Because, I don't think she understands that it's ok to grow older gracefully. Like, we do stuff, we go through stuff. If a 26-year-old girl is lucky, she'll live to be 61 like you, Madonna. It's ok!"

"I mean, you see filler but she still looks great!" she shared.