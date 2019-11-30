Pop icon Madonna has cancelled her three upcoming 'Madame X' shows scheduled to take place in Boston this weekend. The singer is suffering from 'overwhelming pain' and doctors have advised her to rest. She is following doctors "order" but hopes to "come back stronger and better and continue Madame X journey."

The 'Holiday' singer posted a statement on her Instagram account apologising her fans. The statement also appeared on Boch Center Wang Theatre's website where the shows were slated for November 30 through December 2.

Cancel is punishment to me

"Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me," the veteran singer said in a statement on Instagram. She further added, "The pain I'm in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so i can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you."

Though the singer did not provide much insight into cause of pain, however, earlier this week she posted a video celebrating her last show in Los Angeles. The clip showed her taking "usual ice bath for multiple injuries."

"Celebrated My Last show in L.A with my usual Ice Bath for multiple injuries. Love and THANKS to my gang-gang for being my hype squad!" she captioned the video. Much to the despair of fans the shows will not be rescheduled "due to tight scheduling", however, the 61-year-old singer promised fans an immediate refund on their tickets, reported People magazine.

This is not the first time fans have suffered inconvenience, earlier the 'Like a Virgin' singer had postponed one of her shows in New York scheduled to take place at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn.

'Madame X' tour began after a delay of nearly a month in October with the opening night of Chicago show pushed back and the first date for the San Francisco show was shifted from October 31 to November 5 because of production issues, reported The Chicago Sun-Times.