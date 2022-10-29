Madonna Goes Topless as She Posts Photos of Her Bare Breasts on Instagram but Covers Nipples with Emojis to Avoid Risk of Getting Banned

Madonna once again raised eyebrows on Friday after she went topless in a series of racy photos posted on Instagram. The 64-year-old Material Girl star posted two photos to her Instagram Stories posts that showed her bare breasts. However, she kept to the platform's guidelines by covering her nipples with witty emojis.

Madonna posted the two bare-breasted snaps to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her controversial "Sex" coffee table book. However, more than being surprised, her fans were left shocked. This isn't the first time Madonna has posted her almost-nude photos. She has time and again courted controversy by baring her boobs in photos which she then posted online.

Topless Madonna

The two photos immediately went viral although many of her fans were shocked to see them. The singer captioned the photo, "Went from candy to money," and then covered her breasts with the candy and money emojis to protect her modesty and not run the risk of getting kicked off Instagram.

With all the makeup and mirrors in the background, Madonna might be considered to be in her beauty and glam room in both images. She is seen wearing a golden corset bottom but not a matching top.

"The Express Yourself" performer is also donning a pair of traditional fishnet stockings for an extra dash of sensual fashion.

With the exception of a few braids on top of her head, The Material Girl is seen in long hair styled long, straight, and in a brownish color that appears to be remnants from when she just dyed it pink.

In the first photo which is captioned, "Went from candy to money, Madonna can be seen leaning forward with her breast taking front-and-center, while flashing a sultry look. The racy photos appear to be all part of the marketing for her ground-breaking fifth studio album, Erotica, which was released back on October 20, 1992, and is now celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Most Unpredictable

One of the most unpredictable celebrities, Madonna has time and again risked getting banned on Instagram by posting her semi-nude or topless photos. However, this time she had a reason behind doing it.

According to Billboard, Madonna released a 3-track vinyl picture disc as part of the Erotica celebration that was deemed too hot for retail when it was initially made 30 years ago. Along with a two-sided backer card, transparent PVC sleeve, and the infamous "toe sucking" photo on the front and "Madonna Erotica" emblem on the reverse, this record is well-known for these features.

A little over an hour before posting her two racy, bare-breasted photos on her Instagram page, Madonna shared a "30th anniversary" film as part of the promotional campaign.

The concept album Erotica features her alter identity Mistress Dita, whom she based on German cinema actress Dita Parlo, who found fame with a number of movies in the 1930s.

Additionally, due to the death of two of Madonna's close friends to AIDS, which had spread around the world by the early 1980s, some of its tracks adopt a more confessional tone. Madonna recorded the album in New York City with Shep Pettibone and AndrÃ© Betts while she was working on her Sex book and film projects.