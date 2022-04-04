Madonna Shares Bizarre TikTok in See-Through Top, Her 'Unsettling' Appearance Leaves Users Horrified

Madonna has sparked concern from fans on social media after she posted a bizarre TikTok video that has now gone viral.

While the who's who of the music industry were busy walking the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the Material Girl singer was up to something else.

Before the Grammys kicked off, Madonna was seemingly at home wearing a see-through top. In the 13-second clip, Madonna is seen leaning closer and closer to the camera.

Eventually, her entire face covers the frame before she purses her lips to make a kissing gesture while the rest of her face remains expressionless. Watch the video below:

Reactions on Social Media



The clip, set to Madonna's Frozen, has amassed more than 7 million views and has left some TikTok users horrified with many questioning what the popstar has done to her face.

"What happened to her face? This honestly scared me I'm not gonna lie," wrote one user, while another commented, "This is completely unsettling."

Another user opined, "I've loved Madonna since I was little ... huge fan... love her ... but this is a hard pass... what has she done to herself?"

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Madonna's Social Media Controversies

It's not the first time in recent months that the singer's social media activity has been marred by controversy.

Towards the end of 2021, she revealed she was an ardent supporter of the #FreeTheNipple movement after a series of pictures were deleted from her Instagram account, as previously reported. The social media network is quite strict went it comes to the presentation of a woman's nipple and will censor images of the body part because it's considered "sexually explicit."

The 63-year-old singer was pulled up by Instagram after she uploaded 10 pictures of her laying and playing around in a bed. In two pictures her nipple was exposed and, according to the 80s icon, the whole post was taken down. She has since uploaded a more safe-for-work version of the offending pictures, but not before launching a scathing attack on the platform.

"I'm reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification," she said."The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed.

"It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized.

"The nipple that nourishes the baby!"