Madonna Replaces Old Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams With Younger, 23-Yr-Old Model Andrew Darnell

Saying goodbye to 28-year-old Ahlamalik Williams, the celebrated singer Madonna is now getting cozy with a 23-year-old man, Andrew Darnell.

Madonna was caught smooching Darnell, at NYC concert venue Irving Plaza on Friday night. Darnell is a model who is 41 years younger to Madonna and has been recently spotted with Madonna on several occasions.

The duo was at the concert with a group of friends and enjoyed dancing, taking selfies all night.

A report published by PageSix stated that Madonna and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night, snuggling and cuddling in the booth. This isn't the first time that Madonna and the model have locked lips: We first got a glimpse of their affection for each other in a photo shoot for Paper magazine last month, the report stated further.

Social Media Followers Ask Madonna to Stop Behaving like Stupid Teenagers

Madonna who is 64 years old, is at the receiving end as some of her detractors have lambasted her for dating a boy of her grandson's age. They also stated that she should grow up and behave like a mature adult and not like a stupid teenager.

On the other hand, Darnell too has been labelled as an opportunist by a faction of social media followers that stated that he is dating Madonna only to gain popularity. They also said that he was using her links and resources to rise to stardom.

The top singer has a history of creating news for all wrong reasons. Recently, she was in the news for her alien look with bleached eyebrows and braided bright pink hair. She was even asked by her detractors to seek medical help.

A Twitter user shared his views adding, "Madonna was spotted over #LaborDay getting very cozy with her rumored new 23yro boy toy. I'm just wondering? At this point in her life, do her new #boyfriends call her Madonna, or just go with MeeMaw? #JustAsking #MaterialMeemaw #DuaLipa #music #TikTok."

Another user wrote, "Aight aight aight I'll give the new boyfriend some cute points. He constantly posting Madonna and I like dat. Exactly show my girl to errrrrbody."