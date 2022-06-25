Madonna Passionately Kisses and Makes Out With Rapper Tokischa at NYC Pride Concert; Internet Slams Her as 'Desperate and Classless' [WATCH]

Madonna did it again and the internet is slamming her. Pop icon Madonna left her fans cringing after she passionately kissed scantily clad Dominican bisexual rapper Tokischa Altagracia Peralta, 26, as she celebrated Pride Month with a saucy concert at Terminal 5 at New York City. However, she didn't stop at just kissing Tokischa.

After her passionate kiss, Madonna crawled around on stage and then slapped Tokischa's bum, stimulating sex acts that have left the social media fuming. The internet is now roasting Madonna, 63, with some branding her as a "clout chaser" who is "too old to be tonguing girls down on stage."

Controversy Queen

It was neither new for Madonna nor for her fans as she is known for doing the unconventional. At the Sandbox concert hosted at Terminal 5, Madonna, rocked out in her trademark raunchy fashion while donning a lace blouse and sequin hotpants. This was one of her nastiest performances to date, said several social media users.

Madonna attracted attention with her scanty clothing, adding a twist with a cropped safety jacket-style overlayer and heightening herself with platforms. The pop legend twisted and turned while wearing a seductive outfit that included fishnets and silver chains.

However, the nastiest was yet to come. The Queen of Pop was soon joined by Tokischa, who shared the stage for a remix of Madge's 2005 hit "Hung Up" and the two began to gyrate and grind on one another till they started making out on stage.

Tokischa then knelt down and stuck her face in Madonna's crotch. The 'Vogue' singer then quipped, "It's a tough job, but somebody has to do it," Billboard reported.

According to Rolling Stone, Tokischa is an outspoken performer who in recent times has come to represent "sexual freedom, queer desire, and radical feminism." Her performances are "liberated, raucous spaces where people let their freakiest freak flag fly," according to one reviewer.

She was born in the Los Frailes district of east Santo Domingo. In 2016, she met Raymi Paulus, manager of the independent Dominican company Paulus Music. The Dominican rapper told the publication last month: "I'm very crude with my lyrics, and everything that I'm expressing is very, very, very real. People identify with all of it."

Facing Backlash

Interestingly, Tokischa didn't come under fire but Madonna was slammed for her on-stage act. This is, however, not the first time that Maddon came up with an X-rated performance on stage. The scene brought to mind Madonna and Britney Spears' infamous kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards when they were performing together.

As Madonna did in her 1984 VMAs performance, Britney began the show by performing Madonna's Like a Virgin while costumed as a bride and emerging from a wedding cake. Soon after, Christina came on stage with Britney to perform the song before Madonna made her entrance and started the song Hollywood. Madonna kissed Britney during the performance, leaning over.

However, things were worse on Thursday night, with many calling it her nastiest performance. As the video made its way to social media many called the songstress "nasty" and "gross", accusing her of "trying to stay relevant."

"Madonna's so thirsty for her former Material Girl life. File this under how to act thirsty and pathetic in your 60s," wrote one Twitter user.

"Madonna just be lowering her iconic value every time she tries to stay relevant, SMH," wrote another user.

"Someone take her back to the home... For the love of God," read one tweet, while a fourth tweet read: "I wish Madonna would sit her old a** down."

Another user called Madonna "attention seeking" and "classless," while another said it was "disgusting."

"Madonna is too old to be tonguing girls down on stage," wrote yet another user. "She be forgetting that age giving, she can't be kissing on these young girls, it's creepy."