Lottie Moss Risks Instagram Ban after Posing Topless with Just Her Arms Covering Her Modesty

Lottie Moss has risked an Instagram ban after posting a risquÃ© picture of hers on the social media platform. The British model posted two topless photos of her, with only her hands covering her breasts, to her Instagram account on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who is the youngest sister of supermodel Kate Moss, isn't shy to show off her amazing figure. This time she has done it again but now risks a ban by the social media platform. However, her fans have been drooling over the photos, and as of writing this story, Instagram hasn't taken any action on Lottie's account.

Too Hot to Handle

On Wednesday, Lottie indulged in her trademark topless selfies while only wearing a skimpy white thong. The 25-year-old model put on a sassy performance as she flaunted her enormous boobs and covered her modesty with her arms while posing for the camera. However, her fans got quite an eyeful.

She put on a confident performance in the underwear, showing off her many tattoos and toned abs as well.

Lottie chose a natural makeup look with a dab of light pink lip gloss applied over her full mouth. She wore her long blonde hair in loose waves over her shoulders.

She left little to the imagination as she showed off her famous figure in her floor-length mirror before heading about on her day.

Fans were captivated by Lottie's stunning photo, which she captioned "I tried my best covering my boobs."

One follower raved in the comments area, writing, "You are far too beautiful."

"Gorgeous Lottie," wrote another fan, echoing the sentiments.

"These are great shots," said a third fan, while another penned: "Wow gorgeous body and view."

In a World of Her Own

It comes as Lottie said that before she found her "community" on the X-rated website OnlyFans, her older sister's icon status had led to "abandonment issues" in her. Lottie claimed she now believes she has finally emerged from her sister's shadow after deciding it's no longer her desire to be a runway model like her elder sister Kate.

"When I started out, I was always just Kate Moss' sister. That was really hard for me growing up, especially not being that close with my sister (we still don't really have a relationship now, which is something I never really speak about)," she said while speaking to Glamor UK.

"But back then, I was bombarded with people constantly asking me about my sister - I'd go to my friends' houses and there would be pictures of her on the walls â€“ and it really triggered a lot of abandonment issues."

However, she acknowledges her sister's contribution in her life.

In a self-penned essay, Lottie claimed while her sister provided her a good stepping stone, she was motivated to acquire her own money herself and utilized her earnings to pay for private study at St. Bede's School in Redhill.

The socialite from Chelsea also addressed the criticism she received over a string of tweets she sent in response to Lily Allen, the daughter of actor Keith Allen and producer Alison Owen, who defended famous people raised within affluent households.

Despite her sister's remarkable success, the OnlyFans star said that it was really challenging to not have her sister by her side for support and counsel in the modeling business.

Lottie continued by defending the adult-only website's poor online reputation while insisting that it is the only place where she feels "empowered and safe."