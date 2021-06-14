Lottie Moss Joins OnlyFans after Selling Nudes Online for $1,400; Promises to Sell Her Panties Now

Supermodel Kate Moss' sister Lottie Moss has joined OnlyFans as a content creator and is selling her panties on the X-rated website to some lucky customers. Lottie took to Instagram to share a racy snap of her reflection in a mirror as she posed on a staircase in black lingerie and announced that she has joined OnlyFans.

The 23-year-old blond has earlier raised quite a few eyebrows after selling her nudes for $1,400 online. Lottie also shared with her fans that she will be posting exclusive, risque material via Instagram and offering them "pantie purchases". Naturally, her fans are exited and hope to see her raunchy photos and videos on OnlyFans on a regular basis now.

For Her fans Only

Lottie, the half-sister of Kate Moss, took to Instagram to share a stunning snap of her wearing a plunging black corset, teamed with lace stockings and a pair of skyscraper black high heels. The blonde beauty smoldered at the camera while leaning back on a marble staircase.

Lottie left little to the imagination as she put on a busty display and flashed a seductive glance. Below, Lottie, whose full name is Charlotte Moss, wrote a caption that read: "Guess who just joined OF!!! Link in bio ;)".

Lottie's profile has contains a post that offers the potential for exclusive content and "pantie purchases" for VIP members who subscribe to her page on OnlyFans. OnlyFans allows celebrities to charge followers a subscription to their site, where they often share content deemed too provocative for other social media platforms.

Needless to say her fans are excited about her OnlyFans debut and hope to see a lot more of Lottie in the coming days.

Ready to Scorch

Lottie's sultry photo left several fans hot under the collar, with one commenting: "Woah sign me up!" Another posted: "100000 percent here for this." Another wrote: "Love this so much [heart-eyes emoji. flame emoji]."

Yet another follower commented: "Best pic.. Instagram just got hotter." Elsewhere, another wrote: "Breathtaking should mean you in the dictionary @lottiemossxo." Another of her followers wrote: "Exceptionally Beautiful [flame emoji] Mesmerising [ flame emoji] Absolutely Stunning [flame emoji]."

That said, this is not the first time Lottie has broken the internet. The blonde beauty previously posted naked snaps to a similar website named Dream, according to The Sun, where she offered "personal content" including a naked video of herself for $1,400.

Understandably, Lottie's isn't shy when it comes to flashing her assets. She model also previously joined the website Glow in February, a platform that allows users to sell provocative images of themselves to fans. The model had earlier raked up a whopping $51,650 in just one month by selling her nudes online.

"Kind of the reason why I'm not doing the modelling stuff is because I'm doing more nude stuff. I really enjoy it," Lottie had told the outlet at that time.

The star was just 13 when she was spotted by modelling scouts at supermodel Kate's wedding to her now ex-husband Jamie Hince, 52, in 2011.

Lottie is proud selling her sexy nude snaps but at the same time feels that the industry shouldn't look down upon stars and models who sell nudes. She was signed to the same agency as Kate, Storm models but also revealed that she was recently in a row with the agency after selling naked pictures on Dream.

"I think it's a shame the industry doesn't kind of fully accept that. I'm not just talking about my agency – I'm talking about the industry as a whole, which doesn't accept girls that do OnlyFans," she said.

"Being able to create and monetize my content independently has allowed me to make a living in a much happier and healthier environment than the commercial modeling industry could ever provide," Lottie told The Sun.