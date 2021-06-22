Lottie Moss Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction After Stepping out of Pool in Soaking Wet Gown

Former Victoria's Secret model Kate Moss's sister Lottie Moss set the temperatures soaring as she stepped in to a pool sporting a gorgeous bronze hue dress and soaked herself wet.

After enjoying her time in the pool, Lottie stepped out and realized she could suffer from a wardrobe malfunction as her wet dress moved away from its position revealing a plunging neckline and the model had to cover herself with her hands and pull the dress up around her bust to avoid revealing too much.

The 23-year-old blonde beauty looked smoldering hot as she shared the video stepping out of the pool in her bronze dress on Instagram and captioned it as ''As I should.''

The video has received rave reviews from other celebrities and fans alike garnering more than 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments in just a few hours.

Apart from enticing her followers in a dripping wet dress, Lottie took to her Instagram Stories sharing a ton of bikini videos and flaunted her toned abs, figure and smooth long legs.

Her first video, showed the model wearing a burgundy one-piece monokini with straps running across her abs as she mouthed a movie dialogue sporting sunglasses and showcased another video wearing a bright pink swimsuit from the lingerie brand Pretty Little Thing with the backdrop of a pool and stone structures.

Lottie is currently in Greece for a photoshoot, staying at the popular Absolute Mykonos Suites which costs more than $1,500 per night.

The model also shared numerous peeks inside her luxury accommodation along with many other videos of visiting famous tourist attractions with her crew and is living the life sipping cocktails by the beach while watching the sunset.

Selling Panties On OnlyFans

Lottie Moss was all over the news a week ago after she announced she's selling her panties on the adult subscription website OnlyFans. Several users flocked to her account paying a fee to see her nude pictures, videos and also get their hands on her intimate clothing.

The blonde beauty was already selling her nudes for a premium price of $1,400 and whipped up a frenzy with her ''pantie purchases'' message and fans who were excited about the deal replied, ''100000 percent here for this,'' while another wrote, ''Woah sign me up!''