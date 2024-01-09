"Lolita Express," The Now-Infamous Plane of Jeffrey Epstein, to Be Demolished Soon

In a shocking revelation, DailyMail.com has reported that Jeffrey Epstein's notorious private jet, widely known as the 'Lolita Express,' is set to be dismantled and scrapped. The Boeing 727, out of commission since 2016, currently accrues substantial storage fees while resting beside a runway in Georgia.

Purchased by Florida-based World Aviation Services in March 2020, the initial plan for the aircraft was either to turn a profit or salvage parts for a similar cargo plane. However, upon discovering its central role in Epstein's sex trafficking empire, the owner decided to abandon any hopes of selling it, opting instead to dismantle it for parts.

Epstein's private jet, which once transported high-profile figures such as Bill Clinton, Britain's Prince Andrew, and actor Kevin Spacey, has not received any offers in the last four years. The current owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, expressed dismay upon uncovering the plane's dark history and its connection to Epstein's criminal activities.

The jet's interior, now in a state of disrepair with mold and mildew infestations, remains a haunting reminder of its former owner. Features such as a garish red couch, mirrored walls, and monogrammed tissues paint a disturbing picture of the plane's unsettling past. Unregistered since 2019, the jet cannot legally take flight, with its engines already stripped and sold.

Federal prosecutors have previously disclosed that Epstein utilized the 'Lolita Express' to transport young sex trafficking victims between his properties. Despite being unregistered, the plane is still listed under Delaware-based JEGE Inc in federal aviation records, a company linked to Epstein and implicated in various lawsuits.

The aircraft's final flight took place on July 11, 2016, from Palm Beach International Airport to Georgia's Brunswick Golden Isles Airport. Since then, it has remained parked near a maintenance hangar, accumulating approximately $1,000 per month in storage fees.

Recent legal developments include settlements made by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz, with Giuffre acknowledging a possible mistake in accusing the latter. The release of previously sealed documents in the Maxwell lawsuit has exposed more of Epstein's prominent associates.

The revelation of court records has reignited public interest in the high-profile individuals associated with Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. While some express remorse for their connections with Epstein, others find themselves entangled in a web of conspiracy theories.

The disturbing history of the 'Lolita Express' adds a dark chapter to the legacy of Epstein's exploits, leaving its remnants as a chilling reminder of the powerful figures implicated in one of the most notorious criminal enterprises in recent memory.