Prince Andrew Unlikely to Ever Return to Royal Fold and Will Be Thrown Out of Royal Lodge as He Is Reported to Police Over Epstein Files

Disgraced Prince Andrew will reportedly never return to the royal fold following the release of documents detailing sexual assault allegations, according to insiders. Documents released by a New York court on Thursday brought the Duke of York's association with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein back into the spotlight.

The papers included allegations that the prince engaged in 'acts of sexual abuse' and participated in an 'underage orgy.' Following that Prince Andrew was reported to the police by an anti-monarchy campaign group. Andrew, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, was reported to the Metropolitan Police by Republic after being mentioned multiple times in files related to disgraced pedophile financier Epstein.

End of the Road for Prince Andrew

On Thursday, reliable sources told the Daily Mail that although the court claims were not unexpected, they have solidified King Charles's determination to address the 'Andrew problem decisively.'

Plans were already underway to remove Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge, his ten-bedroom Windsor home since 2003, and relocate him to a smaller home more fitting for his 'downgraded' status.

The recently disclosed court documents are believed to have reinforced the King's determination that Prince Andrew will never be permitted to resume royal duties.

A source told the Daily Mail: "When it comes to any public role for his brother, there is no way back.

"There has always been an agreement that Andrew would be permitted to attend private and family events, as is his right. But not public or official ones. That has not changed."

Andrew has declined requests from Charles to relocate to the smaller Frogmore Cottage, which was previously occupied by Harry and Meghan before they left for the United States.

It is now understood that the King will intensify his efforts to move his brother in the coming months.

"When it comes to family, it is difficult. But this association is just never going to go away. And that means he [Andrew] has to," a source told the Daily Mail.

The recently unsealed documents relate to a Manhattan defamation case filed in 2015 by the duke's accuser, Virginia Giuffre (formerly Roberts), against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was Epstein's 'madame.'

Andrew, who has been trying to rebuild his tarnished public image for years, is mentioned 69 times in the new files, alongside numerous well-known associates of the deceased pedophile financier.

The documents include a deposition from Jane Doe 3, later identified as Giuffre, who alleges she was compelled to engage in sexual activities with the duke on three occasions, one of which occurred when she was 17.

Andrew Reported to Police

Giuffre alleges that Epstein instructed her to "give the prince whatever he demanded," which reportedly included participating in "an orgy with numerous other underaged girls" on the financier's Caribbean island, Little Saint James.

She claimed that British socialite Maxwell, daughter of Robert Maxwell, "facilitated Prince Andrew's acts of sexual abuse by acting as a 'madame' for Epstein."

Adding to the challenges for Andrew, the documents from the case are expected to be released on a 'rolling basis,' implying that he could potentially confront days of uncomfortable headlines regarding his association with Epstein.

However, Andrew is already in bigger trouble as he has been reported to the police now.

The Duke of York was reported to the Metropolitan Police by the campaign group Republic late Thursday. Similar calls came from a US attorney representing some of Epstein's victims, claiming that British police have a duty to investigate Andrew as he "still refuses to fully account for his time" with the pedophile.

Graham Smith, the chief executive of the anti-monarchy group Republic, said on Thursday that he had reported Andrew to the police, accusing the Metropolitan Police of failing to conduct a serious criminal investigation into the case.

The police force announced in August 2022 that it would not be taking further action over allegations made against Epstein, and any future probes into human trafficking by the sex offender would be centered on activities outside the UK.

Additionally, it reiterated its 2015 decision not to investigate claims by Giuffre that she was sex trafficked to London by Epstein.

Smith said: "To date, there appears to have been no serious criminal investigation, no interview of the accused or other witnesses, and no clear justification for taking no action.

"I am calling on the Met Police to reopen this case, I am calling on MPs to debate this affair in Parliament, and I am calling on Charles to make a public statement, in front of the press and taking questions, to respond to these allegations and what they say about the monarchy."