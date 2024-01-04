Jeffery Epstein List: Michael Jackson, Magician David Copperfield Met Victims; Epstein Revealed Clinton 'Likes Them Young'

The documents released on Wednesday regarding the lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell alleged that former President Bill Clinton had a purported inclination towards young girls and maintained a close personal association with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and former associate of Maxwell.

Clinton Liked Young Girls- Epstein

New York Post reported that one document, specifically the deposition of Johanna Sjoberg, an accuser of Epstein, disclosed Sjoberg's claim that Epstein had mentioned the former president's preference for younger girls.

During the questioning Sigrid McCawley, the attorney representing Virginia Giuffre, Sjoberg was questioned about her awareness regarding Clinton's association with Epstein.

"I knew he had dealings with Bill Clinton," she said as per the records. "I did not know they were friend until I read the Vanity Fair article about them going to Africa together."

"Did Jeffrey ever talk to you about Bill Clinton?" McCawley enquired to which Sjoberg replied, "He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls."

Documents Mention Michael Jackson and Magician David Copperfield

Following Judge Loretta Preska's December 18 decision which mandated the disclosure of the names of numerous individuals associated with Epstein, previously referred to as John or Jane Doe in court records, a 946-page trove of court documents from Giuffre's 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell were unsealed on Wednesday evening. The implicated associates were given a two-week window to contest the ruling.

According to USA Today, despite the frequent mention of Clinton's name in the documents, he is not implicated in any wrongdoing related to the disgraced sex trafficking financier.

The outlet also reported that prominent figures mentioned in the released documents include the late "King of Pop" Michael Jackson and magician David Copperfield. Sjoberg mentioned having met Jackson without providing him with a "massage." She also encountered Copperfield, whom she identified as a friend of Epstein's, at an event.

As per the released documents, during questioning, Sjoberg testified that Copperfield performed magic tricks at a dinner she attended. Reportedly, Copperfield inquired whether she was aware of the practice of "girls getting paid to find other girls" when asked about Epstein's involvement with young girls.