Kylian Mbappé's X account was compromised early this morning while he was in Spain, causing widespread confusion. The hacker used the account to promote a fake cryptocurrency called '$MBAPPE,' falsely claiming it had achieved 90,000 sales. The breach didn't stop there; it also featured a series of provocative messages, including a tease about a potential transfer to Manchester United and heated comments on the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The hacked posts included statements like "Manchester is Red" and praise for a popular United fan account, @UTDTrey, calling it "the best account on football Twitter." Another tweet favored Ronaldo over Messi, labeling Ronaldo as "the greatest football player of all time" and using a derogatory term for Messi. The inflammatory nature of these posts reignited the already intense Ronaldo-Messi rivalry discussions. The 'MBAPPE' token, which was also promoted, saw a dramatic rise in value to millions of dollars within minutes before crashing back to zero.

The attack on Mbappé's account sparked swift and harsh criticism. Many users were quick to condemn the lack of a timely response from his PR team. One user, @KM, posted, "Where is his PR team? This is unacceptable." The absence of immediate clarification only fueled further outrage among fans and the football community.

On the field, Mbappé, now with Real Madrid, has had a mixed start. He made a strong debut for the club, scoring in their 2-0 UEFA Super Cup victory over Atalanta. However, his performance in La Liga has been less impressive. Despite playing in both matches against Mallorca (1-1) and Valladolid (3-0), he has yet to score a league goal, prompting discussions on social media.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed concerns about Mbappé's lack of league goals. He told reporters, "His last goal was on August 14th. It has only been two weeks. There is no reason to worry. We are not worried as a club, and neither is he. He is very happy here and eager to score in the next game." Ancelotti also noted that Vinícius Júnior, who has not scored this season, is not worried either.

The hacker's actions and the subsequent reaction highlight the volatile nature of social media and the impact of high-profile figures like Mbappé. As the football world continues to buzz over the incident, all eyes will be on Mbappé's next steps both on and off the pitch.