After YouTube Success, Cristiano Ronaldo Shares His Post-Retirement Ambitions, and They Do Not Include Football

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to captivate fans with his performances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. However, the spotlight has shifted to his future with Portugal's national team after their recent exit from Euro 2024 at the quarterfinal stage. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who holds the record for the most international appearances with 212 caps and has scored an impressive 130 goals, is now facing speculation about his international career's future.

At 39 years old, Ronaldo's status with the national team has become a hot topic. Rumors suggest he may be contemplating retirement from international football. Despite his legendary status, Ronaldo has assured fans that he is not planning to retire from the national team just yet. He remains fully focused on Portugal's upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. In an interview with Portuguese TV channel NOW, Ronaldo stated, "When I leave the national team, I won't announce it beforehand. It will be a spontaneous decision but also a well-thought-out one. Right now, my priority is to help the team in the Nations League."

As Ronaldo approaches his 41st birthday and the 2026 FIFA World Cup looms, many speculate that it could be his final international tournament. Despite these rumors, Ronaldo is committed to playing in the September matches against Croatia and Scotland. He has also clarified that he does not envision a future in coaching once his football career concludes. Instead, he is considering exploring other opportunities outside of football.

In addition to his football career, Ronaldo has achieved notable success on digital platforms. His YouTube channel, 'UR Cristiano,' has rapidly gained popularity, nearing 50 million subscribers. Ronaldo's massive social media presence, with 112.7 million followers on Twitter, 170 million on Facebook, and 637 million on Instagram, positions him to potentially become the first individual to reach 1 billion combined followers across all platforms.

With his football career nearing its end, Ronaldo's post-retirement plans seem to be focused on business and media ventures rather than coaching. He has openly discussed his intention to explore new opportunities but acknowledges that the future remains uncertain. Ronaldo's success on YouTube and other social media platforms reflects his ability to transition from football to other areas of interest.

As Cristiano Ronaldo navigates this phase of his career, fans are eager to see what he will do next. Whether he continues to shine on the pitch or ventures into new realms, Ronaldo's future promises to be as compelling as his illustrious football career.