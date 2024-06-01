Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: How to Watch UEFA Champions League Final Online in US, UK, Canada and India

Recently crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid will face German team Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1, Saturday. Real Madrid, a 14-time winner of Europe's top prize, has won the tournament five times in the last ten years, while Dortmund is aiming for their first win since 1997.

The Spanish giants defeated Bayern Munich in the semifinals, while Borussia Dortmund have emerged as the dark horse this season, edging past teams like Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain on their way to the final. This will also mark Real Madrid's record 17th appearance in the final of this football competition.

Clash of the Titans

It has been a successful season for Los Blancos, who reclaimed the Spanish league title from arch-rivals Barcelona. They won 29 of their 38 La Liga games this season, losing only once.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had to dig deep to overcome Bayern Munich 4-3 in the UCL semi-finals. Earlier, Real Madrid also won against defending champions Manchester City on penalties after the two-legged quarter-finals ended in a 4-4 tie.

Borussia Dortmund have had a mixed season. They finished a disappointing fifth in the Bundesliga but have reached Europe's biggest game thanks to spirited performances in the UCL.

Dortmund secured a 5-4 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals before knocking out Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. The German team won 2-0 on aggregate after securing 1-0 victories both home and away.

Statistics and Head-to-Head

This will be the third Champions League final appearance for the German side, who lifted the trophy in 1997.

It will be the 15th head-to-head meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. Dortmund have won three times, while Los Blancos have won six times. The remaining five matches have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced each other in the Champions League in the 2017-18 season, with Real Madrid winning both games in the group stage.

When and Where

The UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be held at the Wembley Stadium, London on June 1, Saturday.

The UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will start at 8 PM GMT/ 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (June 2)

How to Watch

USA: Fans in USA can watch the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on CBS, TUDN USA and Univision

United Kingdom:The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be aired live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK

India: In India, the Champions League final will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2.

How to Live Stream

USA: Paramount+, TUDN App, ViX, Univision NOW, Fubo

Canada: DAZN

UK: discovery+

India: JioTV, Sony LIV