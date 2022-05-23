Kristine Knizner: Virginia Middle School Teacher Arrested for Child Pornography after Videos of Sex Abuse Found on Her Snapchat Account

A female Virginia middle school science teacher has been arrested on charges of child pornography, police said. Kristine Knizner, 28, a general science teacher at Washington Irving Middle School in Springfield, was arrested last week after police found child pornography associated with her Snapchat account.

Although Knizner has been released on an unsecured bond an investigation has been launched. She is now facing two felony counts of possession of child pornography. However, none of the victims appear to be her student from the present school or the previous one where she was a teacher, police said. It is unclear if she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Knizner, 28, who is a general science teacher at Washington Irving Middle School in Springfield, was arrested last Tuesday after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed Fairfax County police that someone with a Fairfax County IP address was in possession of child pornography photographs and videos.

Officers executed a search warrant and discovered child pornography on her purported social media accounts. An inquiry revealed that the IP address was linked to Knizner's Springfield home, and officers later discovered she lives alone there.

They then discovered child sexual assault photographs and videos on her social media accounts. She was arrested and charged with two counts of child pornography possession. She was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

"I greatly appreciate the work of our Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics detectives and analysts. These crimes have no place in our society and certainly not here in Fairfax County," said Maj. Ed O'Carroll, Bureau Chief, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics, in a statement.

It is not known how many students have been her victims. However, none of the victims seem to be her students at Irving Middle School, where she taught general science, or at Key Middle School in Franconia, where she taught previously, according to police.

An investigation has been launched and police are yet to reveal more details about Knizner and her victims and how she used the pornographic material to abuse students. Police believe that although the victims are not her school students but they mostly are from the locality Knizner stays.

"While investigators have not identified any offenses related to [Fairfax County Public Schools] students, FCPS is cooperating with police as they investigate this serious matter," school officials said in a letter alerting parents about Knizner's crimes.

School officials also said that they are aware of the charges Knizner faces and has been put on leave.

Counselors and social workers will be available to children and their families, according to school authorities.

Meanwhile, authorities said they want to hear from anyone with knowledge about any other Knizner-related instances.