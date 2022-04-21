California High School Teacher Caught Engaging in Sexual Acts with Student After He Was Locked Out of His Home

A Clovis High School teacher was arrested for sexual contact with one of her students after the boy tried to sneak out of his home.

Amanda Hubble, 31, a former choir teacher at Clovis High School, was taken into custody in December and charged with having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student from her class. Her charges included two counts of unlawful intercourse and one count of oral copulation with a minor.

However, a search warrant obtained by ABC30, revealed the teacher and student's inappropriate relationship was discovered after the boy got locked out of his home.



Hubble Invited the Student Home After His Parents Went to Sleep

Investigators said Hubble and the boy engaged in two sexual encounters -one in Hubble's car in November and another in her house in December, two days before her arrest.

In one exchange, she asked when would he come over to her home. He said it would depend on when his parents went to sleep. Their secret started to unravel that night when he came home and found the door to his house locked and his father ready to confront him.

The boy's parents alerted police, who served a search warrant at Hubble's home. Investigators found evidence, including bedsheets, a comforter, and clothing, that led them to believe Hubble was having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

Hubble Placed on Unpaid Leave Until the Outcome of the Case



In the affidavit, police say records from the teen's phone and Snapchat show Hubble and the boy professing their love for each other. Hubble was placed on unpaid leave in the wake of the allegations pending the outcome of the case. She has pleaded not guilty to four felony sex charges and is now due back in court for a preliminary hearing in June.

Previous Incidents of Sexual Abuse of Children by Teachers in Clovis Unified School District

Clovis Unified School District has a sad history of sexual abuse of children by teachers. Clovis Police arrested 50-year-old Kenneth Lee in 2019 on two counts of sexual misconduct. Mr. Lee, who was a teacher at Clovis East High School, was accused of groping an underage student inside his classroom.

In 2014, former Clovis Unified School District teacher Neng Yang, 46, was sentenced to 38 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor after he molested a second-grade girl. Investigators said Yang got a student alone in his classroom, locked the door, blindfolded her, and tricked her into playing a sexual game with him. And he recorded the entire incident on his iPhone.